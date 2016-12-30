Limegrover talks about redshirt tackle Will Fries

Penn State offensive line coach Matt Limegrover talks about redshirt freshman Will Fries
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Latest News

Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

The spotlight was on “The Polar Express,” writer and illustrator Chris Van Allsburg’s Caldecott Medal-winning children’s book about a boy who rides a magical train all the way to Santa’s hometown. Schlow Library and the Downtown State College Improvement District teamed up Sunday to make sure that local children heard the story from Doyle Wilkerson.

Latest News

Penn State players relished the big game pressure

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receivers Saeed Blacknall and DaeSean Hamilton, running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Jason Cabinda talked about playing under pressure and fan support. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten Championship against Wisconsin.

Editor's Choice Videos