Limegrover talks about redshirt tackle Will Fries

State College's Pete Haffner was selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 6A Team, achieving a goal he set back in August. Haffner was recognized as a linebacker after recording 86 tackles and five sacks and being named the Mid Penn’s Co-Defensive MVP. He also rushed for 545 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The spotlight was on “The Polar Express,” writer and illustrator Chris Van Allsburg’s Caldecott Medal-winning children’s book about a boy who rides a magical train all the way to Santa’s hometown.
Schlow Library and the Downtown State College Improvement District teamed up Sunday to make sure that local children heard the story from Doyle Wilkerson.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receivers Saeed Blacknall and DaeSean Hamilton, running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Jason Cabinda talked about playing under pressure and fan support. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten Championship against Wisconsin.