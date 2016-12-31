Franklin's push for players, be present

State College's Pete Haffner was selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 6A Team, achieving a goal he set back in August. Haffner was recognized as a linebacker after recording 86 tackles and five sacks and being named the Mid Penn’s Co-Defensive MVP. He also rushed for 545 yards and 14 touchdowns.
State College's Noah Woods reacts to being named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 6A Team. Woods emerged as a star wide receiver in his senior season, finishing with 37 catches for 1,003 yards receiving (27.1 yards per catch) and 12 touchdown catches.