Alpha Fire crews respond to a car fire in Pugh Street parking garage

The 100 block of South Pugh Street was blocked off early Sunday morning as police and fire crews responded to a car fire in the parking garage.
Alpha Fire crews arrived on the scene of a well-involved car fire at about 2:45 a.m. on the first floor of the garage.
According to Alpha Assistant Chief Rusty Schreiner, the fire was quickly extinguished.
Witnesses said flames could be seen and loud popping noises could be heard from outside the garage.
The loud popping, said Schreiner, was ammunition inside the car that was ignited by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the extent of the damage is being assessed.
The car that caught fire was parked between two others, possibly causing damage to them as well, Schreiner said.
State College Public Works engineers and parking officials were called to assess the damage to the garage. A fire marshal was also on the scene.
No injuries were reported.
State College police and LifeLink EMS also responded.
