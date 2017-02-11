Heart monitors help Penn State men's hockey improve performance

The final number of ice luminaries made by community members show State College broke the world record that was once set by a town in Sweden. John Stitzinger, a founder of The Make Space in downtown State College announced the total, 5,622., at the Light Up State College event Saturday night.
State College Area School district teamed up with the Goodwill to host a clothing drive at Mount Nittany Middle School. It was organized by faculty, staff, student and community members served by Mount Nittany elementary and middle schools that share a campus in College Township.
Bellefonte Area students in Rachael Davis' life skills class hold a cafe the last Friday of each month. Davis said the 10 students learn to cook, balance a budget, serve staff who sign up for lunch and more.