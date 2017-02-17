The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

John Stitzinger, a founder of The Make Space in downtown State College, said members of The Make Space applied for a grant through the Knight Foundation to help organize and fund Light Up State College, a community effort to make enough ice luminaries to break a world record. Stitzinger explained how the grant was made possible with help though the Centre Foundation that acted as a facilitator.
