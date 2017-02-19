Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017

Bellefonte Area Middle School science teacher Jim Nye grew out his hair for about two years. He agreed to get his hair cut Thursday morning if the school helped raise money for the Four Diamonds fund and Thon.
The final number of ice luminaries made by community members show State College broke the world record that was once set by a town in Sweden. John Stitzinger, a founder of The Make Space in downtown State College announced the total, 5,622., at the Light Up State College event Saturday night.