Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair

Wyatt, who was partially paralyzed in January in Juniata County, is learning how to walk with a wheelchair. He is able to use his front right leg to move.
Presidential Wax Museum at Port Matilda Elementary

An annual Presidential Wax Museum was held Thursday afternoon at Port Matilda Elementary School. Each year, third-grade teacher Carrie Sharkey teaches her class about presidents and the election process. The six-week lesson is wrapped up with an event open to the public. Each student researches a president of their choice. They are then required to dress up as that president and hold a short presentation. This year, 26 third-grade students participated.

Is that Calvin Coolidge?

Third-grade student Kaden Clark acted as former President Calvin Coolidge during the annual Presidential Wax Museum at Port Matilda Elementary School. Students in teacher Carrie Sharkey's class ended a six weeklong government lesson with an event that allowed them to dress and act as a president of their choice. Kaden was standing still against a wall at the school, but became activated when Sharkey pressed a faux button on his hand that made him come to life with facts about Coolidge.

