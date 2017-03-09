Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair

Oscar Hernandez walks into court in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Police say he fled Connecticut with his 6-year-old daughter after killing the girl's mother. Hernandez was arrested in Benner Township after a chase and crash on Interstate 99. The charges against Hernandez in Pennsylvania include child endangerment and eluding police.
When State College broke the Guinness World Record for the number of ice luminaries displayed in a community at once about two weeks ago, Tim Ko had the best view in town. Then, he shared it with everyone else.
An annual Presidential Wax Museum was held Thursday afternoon at Port Matilda Elementary School. Each year, third-grade teacher Carrie Sharkey teaches her class about presidents and the election process. The six-week lesson is wrapped up with an event open to the public. Each student researches a president of their choice. They are then required to dress up as that president and hold a short presentation. This year, 26 third-grade students participated.
Third-grade student Kaden Clark acted as former President Calvin Coolidge during the annual Presidential Wax Museum at Port Matilda Elementary School. Students in teacher Carrie Sharkey's class ended a six weeklong government lesson with an event that allowed them to dress and act as a president of their choice. Kaden was standing still against a wall at the school, but became activated when Sharkey pressed a faux button on his hand that made him come to life with facts about Coolidge.
Oscar Hernandez was arrested at about 11:15 a.m. Friday in College Township after a crash on Interstate 99. The man, the suspect in a stabbing homicide, abducted his 6-year-old daughter Aylin in Connecticut.
Oscar Hernandez was arrested at about 11:15 a.m. Friday in College Township after a crash on Interstate 99. The man, the suspect in a stabbing homicide, abducted his 6-year-old daughter Aylin in Connecticut.