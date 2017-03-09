Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair

Third-grade student Kaden Clark acted as former President Calvin Coolidge during the annual Presidential Wax Museum at Port Matilda Elementary School. Students in teacher Carrie Sharkey's class ended a six weeklong government lesson with an event that allowed them to dress and act as a president of their choice. Kaden was standing still against a wall at the school, but became activated when Sharkey pressed a faux button on his hand that made him come to life with facts about Coolidge.