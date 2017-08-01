Real Estate Transactions: July 10 - July 14, 2017

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded from July 10, 2017, through July 14, 2017, in the office of the Centre County Recorder of Deeds.
Bellefonte Borough
Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania to Crossman Enterprises LLC, 231 N. Ridge St., $29,000.
Saratoga Partners LP to Crossman Enterprises LLC, 231 E. Burrows St., $15,000.
Jerry G. Trusty and Donna J. Trusty to Brad A. Zettle, 506 Robin Road, $305,000.
Benner Township
Rodney Corl and Michelle A. Corl to Miranda L. Witherite and Hunter L. Witherite, property located on Buffalo Run Road, $115,000.
Centre Hall
Paul T. Berkobin to Paul T. Berkobin and Jess J. Shen, 136 S. Pennsylvania Ave., $1.
College Township
Lori M. Ebert-Tyworth f/k/a Mori M. Ebert to Lori M. Ebert-Tyworth and Michael J. Tyworth, 521 Gerald St., $1.
Ferguson Township
Barry R. Brink and Lela W. Brink to Rachael A. Dreyer and Julia L. Proctor, 1422 N. Allen St., $239,900.
Charles E. Goedert, Kimberly S. Goedert, Francis E. McCool and Phyllis L. McCool to Jon Fredley and Ashley Fredley, 1734 Princeton Drive, $405,000.
Renell E. Taylor III, Marie E. Taylor and Robert C. Aurand to Mark Ryan Butler and Jaclyn Butler, 116 Horseshoe Circle, $229,000.
N. Susan Woodring to Werner Ross Baule and Mary Catherine Meyer, 1245 Westerly Parkway Unit 59, $315,000.
Grace Ann Ormston a/k/a Grace H. Ormston and R. Lee Ormston to Lisa J. Bontrager and Gary A. Bontrager, 3221 Shellers Bend Unit 814, $315,000.
Emma J. Nogroski to Emma Jane Nogroski and Kevin S. Nogroski, 722 W. Aaron Drive, $1.
Stanley M. Gully and Jean M. Phillips to Jean M. Phillips, 160 Meadowview Drive, $1.
Haines Township
Ashley G. Leggett Jr., a/k/a Ashley G. Lettett Jr. and Rebecca S. Leggett to Commonwealth of PA Department of Transportation, 400 North St. 7th floor, $1.
Ryan G. Shawver and Kirsten A. Shawver to Ryan G. Shawver, 127 E. Aaron Square, $1.
Harris Township
Parkside Homes LLC to Fred L. Marroni, 122 Reuben Way, $344,900.
KBBH Partnership to Jeff H. Ingram, Anita Jo Ingram and Megan Jo Ingram, Property located in Harris Township, $198,559.
Rockey Ridge Partnership to Spencer Szczesny and Elana Szczesny, 174 Derek Drive, $614,500.
Halfmoon Township
Robert F. Poust, Kristina C. Rose f/k/a Kristina C. Poust to Tia M. Dudukovich, 560 Sawmill Road, $230,000.
Jason T. Winwood and Jaime Robine Winwood to James P. Goodwin and Sarah M. Goodwin, 19 Macintosh Court, $375,000.
Clayton R. Hetrick and Jill R. Hetrick to Jennilyn M. Valle and Lara D. Ladage, 225 Centennial Hills Road, $329,000.
Harris Township
Joni M. Turley to Gwen E. Walker, 951 Kathryn St., $300,000.
Daniel Lekander and Peggy Lekander to William Arrowsmith and Amy Arrowsmith, 221 Meadow Lark Lane, $175,000.
Keith D. Johnson and Teresa A. Johnson to Reid B. Saupe and Rachael M. Williamson, 234 Harris Ave., $250,000.
Annette Callahan to John R. Fiegel and Linda C. Fiegel, 193 Plymouth Circle, $319,500.
Liberty Township
Timothy B. Yearick Sr. and Susan M. Yearick to Eric Spielvogel, Property located on Bald Eagle Forest Road, $19,500.
Patton Township
McCaslin Custom Homes INC. to Yihua Huang, 231 Bolton Ave., $368,000.
Clay M. Johnson and Andrea L. Johnson to Matthew Willyard, 644 Galen Drive, $173,500.
Frederick L. Fenton Jr. and Erin J. Fenton to Warren J. Baker and Janelle C. Baker, Property located in Patton Township, $328,000.
Ilya V. Stefanovich and Tatyana N. Stefanovich to David W. Burkhard and Lisa Burkhard, 111 Whisper Ridge Drive, $314,900.
Penn Township
Kyla L. Strouse f/k/a Kyla L. Jackson and Ethan K. Strouse to Weston D. Campbell and Kimberly B. Campbell, 4838 Penns Valley Road, $200,000.
Philipsburg Borough
Narod LLC and Thaddeus M. Kasubick and Nancy H. Kasubick to AMG Rentals LLC, 506 E. Spruce St., $62,500.
Mary J. Sinclair and Robert A. Sinclair to Shirl A. Thal, 291 Douglas St., $244,000.
Steven J. Bellows Jr. and Lisa M. Bellows to Garfield R. Mathis, 219 Fourth Street North, $89,000.
Potter Township
Ronald J. Murphy and Katherine R. Murphy to Bruce C. Domin and Kimberly A. Domin, 512 North St., $75,000.
Clair Hollobaugh Estate a/k/a Clair A. Hollobaugh Estate and Pamela S. Hollobaugh to Pamela S. Hollobaugh, 138 Manor Road, $1.
Rush Township
Jonathon M. Moyer to Teresa Lee Bender and Chris William Bender, 339 Sleepy Hollow Road, $69,000.
Justin E. Haponski and Davina L. Haponski to Andrew H. Bell and Sara M. Bell, 104 Sugarwood Drive, $220,000.
Spring Township
Michael C Haluga and Marcia Haluga to Carey Ann Riley LLC, 106 Noll St., $62,500.
Dallas A. Gallo and Barbara G. Gallo to Sarah D. Muchmore, 110 Valentine Hill Road, $155,000.
Jacob A. Hirschhorn and Katelyn E. Dixon to Katelyn E. Gill, 947 Halfmoon St., $151,500.
JFDC Land Acquisition LLC to Brian Copsey and Valerie Copsey, 222 Jonathon Lane, $194,900.
Paul A. Hartle and Ellen M. Hartle to Quality Rehabs INC, 580 Valentine Hill Road, $125,000.
Cathy McCrea and Russel D. McCrea to David Arginteanu and Alexandra Bainbridge, 147 Valentine Hill Road, $160,500.
State College Borough
Mary Ann Stankiewicz to Mary Ann Stankiewicz, 605 E. McCormick Ave., $1.
Christine M. Andrus to Lydia A. Boles and Joseph M. Perla, 151 W. Prospect Ave., $226,000.
Paul R. Barsom and Susannah H. Barsom to Nena Marie Ellis and Brian D. McDonagh, 417 W. Nittany Ave., $333,000.
Gentzel Corporation to Cornelius LLC, 134 E. College Ave., $1.
Robert Nairn and Heidi Von Bernewitz to SMP Properties LLC, 255 1003 E. Beaver Ave., $150,000.
Marvin Scott Jones to Noah T. Coleman and Justin L. Wheeler, 1177 Dorum Ave., $281,000.
Charles C. Herlocher to Charles C. Herlocher, 432 E. College Ave., $1.
Zurich Group LLC to Gloria Horst Rosenberger, Laura M. Dell’Olio , Grant H. Rosenberger and James L. Rosenberger, Property located on West Whitehall Road, $1.
Francesco Costanzo and Denise R. Costanzo to Francesco Costanzo, 939 Ringneck Drive, $1.
Joel N. Myers to Commonwealth of PA Department of Transportation, Property located in State College Borough, $1.
Grant H. Rosenberger, Laura M. Dell’Olio, James L. Rosenberger and Gloria Horst Rosenberger to Grant H. Rosenberger and Laura M. Dell’Olio, Property located on West Whitehall Road, $1.
Karen Hughes Maynor f/k/a Karen M. Hughes and Stephen P. Maynor to State College Community Land Trust, 1104 Center Lane, $215,000.
Union Township
William L. Arbuckle III and Penelope W. Arbuckle to Stephen G. Bucholz and Cynthia L. Bucholz, 2093 Rattlesnake Pike, $325,000.
Walker Township
Laura Ells to Jeffrey T. McKenzie and Stephanie M. McKenzie, 108 Fieldstone Lane, $132,450.
Nancy E. Andrew and H. Gary Andrews to Nancy E. Andrews and H. Gary Andrews, 169 Lincoln Lane, $1.
Worth Township
Ronnie L. Robison, Gerald M. Robison, Tina Robison, Darrell L. Robison, Linda Robison, Sherry Moore and Luke Moore to Caliber Rental LLC, 193 Stoney Lane, $92,000.
Timothy Guenot to James D. Detrich and Pamela L. Detrich, 7656 S. Eagle Valley Road, $110,000.
Comments