Barkley one of best around

Penn State senior tight end Mike Gesicki blows a kiss to the crowd in Beaver Stadium after his 17-yard touchdown reception from Trace McSorley to give the Nittany Lions a 49-24 lead against Nebraska in the fourth quarter.
Korean War veteran Herb Wong, 87, thought he was just going out to develop photos with a friend. When he came home, he was surprised with new siding, lights and doors on his home in State College with the help of volunteers and Home Depot.
Penn State head coach James Franklin addresses comments made by former NFL linebacker Jonathan Vilma about the Nittany Lions offense making its plays too obvious for the defense. Franklin noted that there is room for improvement, but the comment may be a bit excessive.
District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller introduced new charges against members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity after the recovery of basement surveillance footage inside the frat house during the night of frat pledge Timothy Piazza’s death. The parents of Timothy Piazza, Jim and Evelyn, issued a statement about the discovery and missing their son over the holiday season.