Pa.'s Republican chief justice rebukes lawmaker's impeachment resolution

The resolution by a Pennsylvania lawmaker to impeach the state's Democratic Supreme Court justices over their redistricting decision is drawing criticism from the chief justice — a Republican.
“As Chief Justice of Pennsylvania, I am very concerned by the reported filing of impeachment resolutions against justices of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania related to the court’s decision about congressional redistricting," Justice Tom Saylor said in a Thursday statement. “Threats of impeachment directed against Justices because of their decision in a particular case are an attack upon an independent judiciary, which is an essential component of our constitutional plan of government.”
Saylor is one of two Republican justices on Pennsylvania's Supreme Court.
The resolution, introduced Wednesday by Republican Rep. Cris Dush, of Jefferson County, calls for the impeachment of Pennsylvania’s four Democratic Supreme Court justices — Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty, Debra Todd and David Wecht — accusing them of misbehavior in office.
Those four justices, along with fellow Democrat Max Baer, voted on Jan. 22 to strike down Pennsylvania’s 2011 congressional map, deeming it unconstitutionally drawn to favor Republicans. The justices gave the GOP-majority legislature and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf a tight deadline in which to agree to a new map. After the two were unable to reach a consensus, Donohue, Dougherty, Todd and Wecht voted to overhaul the state's congressional map on Feb. 19.
Dush's resolution, signed by 12 Republican state legislators, argues that the justices acted improperly by giving lawmakers only three weeks to agree upon a new district map, and then producing its own court-drawn map.
“The purpose of the impeachment articles are to protect the rule of law,” Dush said, according to the Indiana Gazette. “If we allow either of the three branches to start operating outside of the rule of law, we go down a role that history has shown us would lead to a world we do not want to live in.”
The resolution came a day after the United State Supreme Court declined to grant requests from Republican leaders to block the new congressional map from going into effect for the May 15 primary.
