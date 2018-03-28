Penn State hockey's Andrew Sturtz will be leaving the Nittany Lions early as he signed a two-year, entry-level NHL contract with the Ottawa Senators.
Penn State hockey's Andrew Sturtz will be leaving the Nittany Lions early as he signed a two-year, entry-level NHL contract with the Ottawa Senators. Phoebe Sheehan Centre Daily Times, file
Penn State hockey's Andrew Sturtz will be leaving the Nittany Lions early as he signed a two-year, entry-level NHL contract with the Ottawa Senators. Phoebe Sheehan Centre Daily Times, file

Latest News

Penn State hockey will be without its top goal-scorer next season

By Gordon Brunskill

gbrunskill@centredaily.com

March 28, 2018 04:09 PM

The top goal-scorer in the history of the Penn State men's hockey program will not be returning for his senior season.

Andrew Sturtz signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, the NHL team announced. The junior forward will remain on campus through the end of this semester.

Sturtz already owns the program's career goal-scoring record with 54, and ranks second with his 104 points. This past season he posted 14 goals and 26 assists, leading the team in points.

He becomes the fourth Nittany Lion in as many seasons to leave early for a pro deal, following Casey Bailey (Toronto, 2015), Eamon McAdam (New York Islanders, 2016), and Vince Pedrie (New York Rangers, 2017) with the early departures.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  