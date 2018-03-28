Penn State hockey will be without its top goal-scorer next season

The top goal-scorer in the history of the Penn State men's hockey program will not be returning for his senior season.
Andrew Sturtz signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, the NHL team announced. The junior forward will remain on campus through the end of this semester.
Sturtz already owns the program's career goal-scoring record with 54, and ranks second with his 104 points. This past season he posted 14 goals and 26 assists, leading the team in points.
He becomes the fourth Nittany Lion in as many seasons to leave early for a pro deal, following Casey Bailey (Toronto, 2015), Eamon McAdam (New York Islanders, 2016), and Vince Pedrie (New York Rangers, 2017) with the early departures.
Comments