Today in high school sports: March 28, 2018

Checking Centre County's high school sports action for Wednesday, March 28, 2018:
Girls' track and field
Penns Valley edges Bald Eagle Area to open season
WINGATE Penns Valley opened the track and field season Wednesday by holding off the Bald Eagle Area girls 77-73 at Alumni Stadium.
The Lady Rams had four double-winners, and also took the final relay — the 1,600 meters — to clinch the victory. Jadyn Butler, Sydney Riegel, Saige Corl and Isabell Culver teamed up for that relay win.
Penns Valley’s double winners were Culver in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, Marissa Stecko in the 100 and high jump, Kelsey Hull in the 1,600 and 3,200 and Butler in the long and triple jumps.
BEA got wins from Mariah Veneziano (100 hurdles), Alyssa Packer (300 hurdles), Kaleigh Cunningham (800), Caitlin Taylor (pole vault), Sarah Holler (shot put), Adazia Mellott (discus), Madison Watkins (javelin) and the 400- and 3,200-meter relay teams.
P-O sweeps opening meet
PHILIPSBURG Philipsburg-Osceola won a double-dual meet to open the season, topping Central 78-52 and Clearfield 68.5-58.5.
The Lady Mounties were paced by triple-winner Samantha Bainey, who was first in the 100-meter hurdles, 1,600 and high jump. Other wins came from Megan Kosut (300 hurdles), Rachel Burger (triple jump) and the 3,200 relay.
Boys’ track & field
Rams top Eagles in opener
WINGATE Penns Valley won 11 of the 18 events to dispatch Bald Eagle Area 85-65 to open the season for the boys’ teams.
The Rams got wins from Nic Kubalak (triple jump), Kasey Selner (shot put), Jacob Hockenberry (discus), Branston Peese (110-meter hurdles), Tristan Klinefelter (100), Chris Colwell (800), Colton Sands (1,600), Brendan Colwell (3,200) and swept all three relays.
Nick Turner was a double-winner for the Eagles, taking the long jump and pole vault. BEA also saw victories from Judah Eveleth (200), Richard Taylor (400), Derek Henry (300 hurdles), Jacob Michael (high jump) and Asher Burket (javelin).
P-O earns split in opening meet
PHILIPSBURG Philipsburg-Osceola posted a 1-1 start to the season, beating Central 83-49 and falling to Clearfield 91.5-40.5.
The only overall wins for the Mountes came in the 400- and 3,200-meter relays.
Baseball
BEA scores late to nip Penns Valley
SPRING MILLS Bald Eagle Area scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning for an 8-6 season-opening win over Penns Valley.
Kael Gardner singled and Hunter Brooks doubled in the frame, with both scoring to lift the Eagles, who also sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs in the second inning.
Cameron Shaffer collected a pair of doubles and scored twice, and Cole Breon also had a pair of hits for the Rams, who sent 10 batters to the plate during a four-run third inning.
Softball
Bellefonte offense takes command
BELLEFONTE Every Bellefonte batter had at least one hit, and the Lady Red Raiders pulled away with 10 runs over the final three innings for a 14-4, six-inning victory over Huntingdon at O’Leary Field.
Alexis Wetzler was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Maddie Tice was 2 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs to lead the offensive showing. Mallorie Smith added a single and triple, Emma DeHaas had a single and double, and Rianna Trexler and Lexy Rogers each doubled for the Lady Raiders (2-0).
Rogers struck out nine but walked eight and allowed four hits for the win.
