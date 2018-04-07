Missing boy's death preliminarily ruled an accidental drowning

The Saturday death of a 17-year-old Irvona boy is being preliminarily ruled as an accidental drowning.
The boy, whose name police have not yet released, was reported missing by his family from a campsite on their property. He had been camping there the night before with a friend.
State police at Clearfield conducted a search of the property, and found the boy on Saturday in the Clearfield Creek near the Irvona borough.
He was transported to UPMC-Altoona and was pronounced dead at 4 p.m.
Police are not yet releasing any additional information, as the investigation continues.
Comments