Ice show, powwow are among weekend events

The weather might finally be getting nicer, but that's no reason to miss a film festival, concert or ice show. Here are some of the options for the days ahead.
Spring Ice Show
Pegula Ice Arena will host the 35th annual Spring Ice Show, "King of the Valley," featuring members of the Nittany Valley Figure Skating Club and the Penn State Figure Skating Team.
The show, which starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, will also feature American national and international competitor Emmanuel Savary and Brazilian national champion Isadora Williams. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pegulaicearena.
'Appalachian Spring'
Join the State College Area Municipal Band for its "Appalachian Spring" concert at 3 p.m. Saturday. The free concert will be held at Park Forest Middle School, and pieces will include Copland's "Appalachian Spring," Ticheli's "San Antonio Dances and Sanctuary" and Sousa's "Invincible Eagle."
Banff Mountain Film Festival
Fans of action sports and nature won't want to miss this year's Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, which stops at The State Theatre Friday and Saturday. There will be different film selections each night that take viewers to volcanic fields, the Ecuadorian Amazon, Iceland, the Canadian Arctic and more. Visit thestatetheatre.org for more information.
Penn State Powwow
The annual Penn State Powwow, which has drawn more than 160 native dancers from as far as New Mexico, Canada and South Dakota, returns to Mount Nittany Middle School on Saturday and Sunday. The celebration of American Indian culture will feature songs, dance and Native American foods, as well as American Indian vendors.
Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the dancer grand entry at noon and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.
For more information, visit bellisario.psu.edu/powwow.
