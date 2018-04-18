'Would I remember how to do this?' New area high school coaches reveal their first-season insights

There are four first-year coaches leading teams in the county this spring.
Jeff Kissell is in his first year as the head coach of the State College girls’ lacrosse team, while Bill Kalbfleisch has taken over the State College boys’ lacrosse program. They’re joined by a pair of first-year baseball coaches in Bellefonte’s Jon Clark and Penns Valley’s Shawn Meyer.
Here’s a look at the new head coaches this year.
State College girls’ lacrosse
Jeff Kissell started coaching lacrosse four years ago because his daughter, Abby, wanted to try the sport. He was asked to help coach the Centre Warriors — now known as the State College Warriors — and he enjoyed the challenge.
“It was fun to learn a new game,” said Kissell, who didn’t have any experience with lacrosse before that season. “I coached football and baseball my whole career and football, obviously, is, I think, the No. 1 sport anywhere you go, and baseball was always my passion, and it was slow. It was a slow game.
“The minute I started to coach lacrosse, I really kind of fell in love with it because it was such a high-paced, fast game.”
Kissell filled in as State College’s varsity coach for a month in the middle of the season two years ago — but this marks the first year he’s leading the Lady Little Lions. It’s also his first year coaching a varsity team since his days as an assistant coach and head coach of the Little Lions baseball team more than a decade ago. He also served as an assistant coach for State College’s football team in the 1990s.
Though lacrosse is a different game, it’s been a familiar experience this season on the sidelines.
“Coaching was the same back then as it is now because they all had the expectation and the desire to learn and the desire to get better and the desire to win,” Kissell said.
Kissell watched games and video and read about lacrosse, figuring out how to teach the game. And he’s enjoyed trying to put the Lady Little Lions in position to succeed this spring.
“I love that strategic part of it. I like being able to come up with schemes to put our players in position to succeed,” Kissell said. “We really have some talented individuals on the team that have a very high lacrosse IQ and when you have that, you can start to develop some game planning that benefits them.”
State College boys’ lacrosse
State College coach Bill Kalbfleisch views lacrosse and other sports as an extension of the classroom.
“It’s the last period in their day, so we want it to be upbeat,” Kalbfleisch said. “We want it to be another learning experience of things they can take with them that they would normally not get in an academic environment — how to handle adversity, how to step up to challenges, how to work together as a group.”
Kalbfleisch, who was an assistant coach the past two years, tries to take a positive and fun approach with his players. He quizzes the Little Lions on U.S. presidents, among other topics, to see if they have to run that day at practice. It’s a way for the coach to get the players to support their teammates and generate some excitement. In the winter, Kalbfleisch organized a draft for the Little Lions’ indoor games on Wednesday nights. They were broken into four teams, and they tracked standings and statistics.
So instead of 15-18 players showing up, Kalbfleisch said there were more than 40.
“It’s a team-building thing where they get lacrosse in, but they have some fun with the competition,” he said.
For Kalbfleisch, it’s not just about lacrosse — it’s about the lessons his players learn through adversity and being part of a team.
“They’ll work corporate jobs, they’ll work other professional positions where those skills are going to come and be very important,” he said. “I think it’s important to take that to them as much as we can to be able to make them better men.”
Bellefonte baseball
As longtime Bellefonte baseball coach Denny Leathers was cleaning out his classroom at the end of his final year teaching, he met Jon Clark and passed along some of his materials. Clark — who was taking over Leathers’ position teaching social studies — can still remember talking about baseball and coaching with Leathers that day.
Leathers invited Clark to help out with the baseball team the following spring, and Clark took the opportunity to learn everything he could as a volunteer coach for the Red Raiders.
“The rest is kind of history now,” Clark said. “All these planets aligned and things came together perfectly.”
After his time on Leathers’ staff, Clark was Bellefonte’s JV coach before spending the last three years as the Red Raiders’ co-athletic director. In that time, Clark watched home games from the press box, where he thought about how he’d approach certain situations during games and valued seeing the different ways former coaches Jeremy Rellinger and Dan Fravel led their teams. Clark got back into coaching in the fall with the ninth-grade football team at State College, admitting he felt nervous his first day.
“I had done it for eight years, and it was a part of me,” Clark said. “Would I remember how to do this? Would I relate with the kids in the same way? It took maybe five minutes of being on the football field at that time, and it’s like a switch flipped and I was right into coaching mode again.”
He experienced the same feeling when he took over Bellefonte’s baseball program this year. He’s stayed consistent with his message to his players, expecting them to compete every day, as he’s gotten to know the kids and their personalities.
“I’m starting to feel like, ‘Hey, we’re part of this team,’” Clark said of the coaching staff. “The guys are welcoming us to being part of the team because heck, it’s been their team for longer than I’ve been around with the program, being the new guy this year. I definitely feel like we’re starting to jell as a team.”
Penns Valley baseball
Penns Valley coach Shawn Meyer loves teaching hitting and pitching — but he also likes working with his players on the mental side of baseball.
Meyer brings up scenarios at practice to make his players think about what they’ll do next on the field.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s baserunning, fielding, hitting, the pitching,” Meyer said. “Especially just being out there on the field and you being the guy telling yourself I want the batter to hit the ball to me. You want to be the guy to make that next out as a defensive player.”
Meyer said it was on his “bucket list” to coach one day, and he spent past two years as an assistant coach at Penns Valley. When former coach Jon Bowersox stepped down, Meyer was hired to lead the Rams.
“Now I’ve had the opportunity to become the head coach and I’m really enjoying it,” Meyer said.
Meyer said it’s been rewarding to see his players find success after putting in work at practice. When someone makes a play, gets a hit or pitches well, Meyer revisits those moments with his team. And he’s hoping that work will translate to success for the program over the years.
“I feel that I have some knowledge to offer these guys on the team and going forward it’ll be lots of different fellas through the years that I’ll be able to offer them some good information, some good baseball mentality and hopefully we can put that all together and come out with some winning seasons,” Meyer said.
