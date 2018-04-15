A crash results in injuries, road closure in Centre County

A crash in Unionville caused entrapment and ejection.
The crash occurred at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday on the 3300 block of South Eagle Valley Road, and the road was closed by Citizen's Fire Company and state police for more than two hours.
Citizen's Hook and Ladder Company Fire Chief Dan Boring said two people, a male and female, were injured in the crash.
"The vehicle was traveling north (toward Milesburg), lost control and went up the bank to the left of the road until it rolled over," Boring said. "The truck was on its roof."
The male was entrapped in a Ford truck, and the female was ejected from the vehicle. One person was reportedly unconscious due to injuries suffered in the crash, though Boring said they were alert when first responders arrived at the scene. Both were taken to hospital for their injuries.
Bellefonte EMS, Centre LifeLink EMS and PennDOT responded to the scene.
State police were not available to provide comment.
