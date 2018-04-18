Here's how this State College native is helping to tell singer Demi Lovato's story

Vickie McIntyre literally co-wrote the book on raising a music superstar. She herself has never actually raised a music superstar, mind you — that's where Dianna De La Garza, mother of Grammy nominated and multi-platinum singer Demi Lovato came in handy — but command of the written word still has it perks.
"Falling with Wings: A Mother's Story" was released last month and delves into De La Garza's struggle to raise three young girls while wrestling with addiction and body image issues.
McIntyre, who wrote for various Central PA publications before she and her husband relocated to Los Angeles by way of State College to be closer to their son and granddaughter, was approached to shape that winding river of a narrative called life into something with form and chapters.
"I think it's so important to all of us to look at these stories that we carry within ourselves," McIntyre said.
She spent the better part of a year interviewing De La Garza and transcribing the recordings from those sessions into reams and reams of notes.
McIntyre had to convince her co-writer that she had a story to share beyond being the mother of a famous singer — still a pretty good tale, if you can tell it — one that touched on universal themes of faith, family and mental health.
"I saw that she had really live a lot of experiences in her own life that were probably equally important," McIntyre said.
Emulating De La Garza's voice on paper required effort and a knack for turning southern phrases. The two co-authors would pass pages back and forth to ensure that everything felt authentic.
The finished book hit shelves in March, with the adjoining publicity duties falling mainly on De La Garza. McIntyre has considered using the time to revisit a long simmering idea for a novel.
"I think ('Falling with Wings') really has given me the courage to go back and look at that process again," McIntyre said.
Comments