Today in high school sports: April 18, 2018

Taking a look at the local sports results Wednesday:
Baseball
Bellefonte rolls past BEA
BELLEFONTE C.J. Funk hit a three-run home run to provide the highlight in the Bellefonte baseball team’s 10-1 win over Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday.
Funk’s home run was part of a six-run fifth inning for the Red Raiders, who added their final three runs in the sixth. Funk was 1 for 1 with three walks and scored two runs, while Dylan Deitrich and Daniel Catchmark both had two hits.
Bellefonte’s Ashton Wetzler allowed three hits and one unearned run in six innings, striking out seven and walking six to earn the win.
Grant King, Matt Reese and Hunter Brooks each had hits for BEA.
Softball
Penns Valley falls in extra innings
SPRING MILLS West Branch beat Penns Valley 3-2 in eight innings Wednesday.
Kendra Bumgardner drove in both runs for the Lady Rams.
She also took the loss, striking out five and walking four. West Branch pitcher Lizzy Scott had 10 strikeouts in the win.
Boys’ tennis
State College cruises to win
DILLSBURG State College turned in another dominant performance, rolling to a 5-0 win over Northern on Wednesday.
Nick Vanden, Owen Lloyd and Terrence Li each won singles matches for the Little Lions. Garrett Schoonmaker and Drew Cagle won at No. 1 doubles, while Sankar Ramesh and Ronit Patel won at No. 2 doubles.
The Little Lions (10-0) face Cumberland Valley on the road Thursday.
Girls’ track and field
SJCA comes up short
Clare Marsh set a school record and Izzy Warren won three events in St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s 73-69 loss to Central Mountain on Wednesday.
Marsh set the Lady Wolves’ recordd in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.44 seconds. Warren took first in the 100-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump.
Myah Chappell (400), Sera Mazza (800), Lindsey Carmack (3,200), and Michaela Maynard (discus) also won events for St. Joseph’s.
Boys’ track and field
Wolves fall to Central Mountain
Carter Kauffman won two events for St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy in its 111-31 loss to Central Mountain on Wednesday.
Kauffman took first in the 1,600 and 800. Theo Spychalski took first in the javelin. SJCA returns to action Friday at the Bald Eagle Invite at Lock Haven University.
