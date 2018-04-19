Coroner called to scene of Blair County plane crash

A plane crash in Blair County has resulted in fatalities.
The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. at the 800 block of Larke Road in Woodbury Township, which is about 10 miles east of Altoona and about 10 miles north of the Altoona - Blair County Airport, according to Blair County dispatchers.
The coroner was called to the scene of the single-engine plane crash, according to WJAC and WTAJ.
"A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed in residential area in Williamsburg, PA today at 8:44 a.m. The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident," a FAA representative in a statement to WJAC.
This story will be updated.
