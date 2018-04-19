Here are all of the events surrounding Blue-White weekend

The annual Blue-White Game always draws a large number of fans and alumni and, as a result, there are always plenty of events surrounding the annual spring scrimmage.
With the weather expected to cooperate — 54 degrees and mostly sunny, according to AccuWeather — there should be another big crowd for Blue-White weekend. And, as always, there’s a lot more to check out than just the game itself.
Take a look:
Saturday
8 a.m. — Beaver Stadium parking lots open — A reminder: Penn State started charging for parking last season so, if you don’t have a permit, it will cost you $20 to park on game day. Cash only. If you have an RV, it’ll cost you $40 at the ORV lot.
9 a.m. — Start of Fan Fest — This isn’t what it used to be, but it’s impossible to miss on Curtin Road right by Beaver Stadium. Vendors, displays and interactive events for children will continue until 1 p.m.
9 a.m. — Start of Blue-White Family Fun Zone — This will continue until 11 a.m. and will take place at Holuba Hall and the Pegula Ice Arena parking lot off University Drive. There is no cost. The Fun Zone, according to the athletics department, “features game stations run by Penn State athletics teams, live entertainment, interactive games, inflatables, novelty stations, giveaways and fun for the entire family.”
10 a.m. — LaVar Arrington’s A11 Stars Bowl — The former Penn State great is hosting an all-star football game at Beaver Stadium for 70 of the country’s best eighth-graders, and admission is free. At least one prospect already boasts a scholarship offer from Alabama. It’s worth catching at least a quarter of action; chances are you’ll come away impressed. It would surprise no one if at least one future Nittany Lion is playing in this game.
10:30 a.m. — Troy Apke meet-and-greet — The PSU safety who impressed Deion Sanders at the NFL Combine will be at the Student Book Store (330 E. College Ave.) for an hour, before other former teammates join the meet-and-greet.
11 a.m. — PSU men’s basketball meet-and-greet with Lamar Stevens, Shep Garner Josh Reaves, John Harrar and Jamari Wheeler — The Nittany Lions will be at the photo booth on Curtin Road, between the All-Sports Museum and Beaver Stadium’s south tunnel, until 12:15 p.m. Fans can get also get their picture taken with the NIT championship trophy.
11:30 a.m. — Meet-and-greet with Deion Barnes, Jason Cabinda, Saeed Blacknall, Curtis Cothran, Parker Cothren — It’s not known how long the former Nittany Lions will stay at the Student Book Store, but Apke will be there for an hour. So, if you really want to meet these players, you’ll be there even before the start time.
11:45 a.m. — Team’s blue buses arrive — The tradition continues, even for the annual scrimmage, at Porter and Curtin roads. Penn State notoriously releases a time that’s about 15 minutes before the team actually arrives. But, if you want a good spot, it’s best to get there early anyway.
12:15 p.m. — Current player autograph session — Just about every player on the roster will be available until 1:05 p.m. Gate A will feature the quarterbacks/specialists, Gate B is for running backs/defensive line, Gate C is the offensive line/wide receivers, Gate E is for tight ends/defensive backs and Gate F is the linebackers. This isn’t something you can arrive at around 12:30 p.m. and still expect to get an autograph. The lines form especially early for the popular players and positions.
1:30 p.m. — Gates open to Beaver Stadium — Sure, you could’ve seen Beaver Stadium earlier if you went to the 10 a.m. A11 Stars Bowl. But if that’s too early for you, you can get in for the Blue-White Game 90 minutes before kickoff. If you want a seat right behind the bench, you can get it if you’re early.
3 p.m. — Blue-White Game kickoff — Get your first glimpse of some of the Nittany Lions’ talented underclassmen right here. Although entrenched starters like QB Trace McSorley likely won’t play long, you should see plenty of future stars such as LB Micah Parsons, QB Sean Clifford and OL C.J. Thorpe.
Sunday
10 a.m. — Penn State’s All Sports Museum opens — The museum, the entrance of which is at the southwest corner of Beaver Stadium, is closed Saturday but will remain open until 4 p.m. Sunday. You can see parts of Penn State history there, such as John Cappelletti’s 1973 Heisman.
11 a.m. — Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run/Family Fun Walk — More than 3,000 runners/walkers are expected to participate this year in a race that finishes on the Beaver Stadium 50-yard line. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania. The race, which is a three-mile run or a one-mile walk, starts around the Bryce Jordan Center.
