Penn State wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer tosses the ball around with teammates after Penn State football practice on Wednesday, August 23, 2017.
Penn State wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer tosses the ball around with teammates after Penn State football practice on Wednesday, August 23, 2017.
Penn State wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer tosses the ball around with teammates after Penn State football practice on Wednesday, August 23, 2017.

Latest News

Fearless predictions for Penn State football’s Blue-White Game

By John McGonigal, Josh Moyer And Ryne Gery

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

jmoyer@centredaily.com

rgery@centredaily.com

April 20, 2018 09:44 PM

The score of Saturday’s Blue-White Game doesn’t really matter; spoiler: Penn State is going to win.

So instead of picking arbitrary scores, we’ve got a few fearless predictions as to how the game will unfold — and who everyone will be talking about Saturday night into Sunday.

Here are our picks:

John McGonigal: Mac Hippenhammer records 100 receiving yards, one touchdown

Much like Juwan Johnson a year ago, KJ Hamler was the buzz of camp. Everyone from James Franklin to defensive end Ryan Buchholz crowned the redshirt freshman as the star of spring — but his classmate will provide Saturday’s breakout performance. With Johnson out to injury, Mac Hippenhammer ought to have plenty of opportunities. The Indiana native ran with the first-team during last week’s two-minute drill, joining Brandon Polk on the outside as DeAndre Thompkins worked the slot. Hippenhammer, while more understated than Hamler, has speed to burn, and he noticeably improved his route-running in the offseason; three or four catches is all he needs to get to 100 yards. “He’s very smooth,” cornerback Amani Oruwariye said. “It’s crazy what a year can do. ...He’s come a long way.” And Hippenhammer is going to prove it Saturday.

Ryne Gery: Micah Parsons lives up to hype, leads Blue Team in tackles

Parsons, who was one of the nation’s top recruits, is competing for a starting spot at linebacker and should see plenty of time on the field Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 241-pound freshman has already received praise from his coaches throughout the spring. “He’s got a special skillset,” Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry said. Parsons will use that ability and athleticism to lead the Blue Team’s defense, recording a few tackles for loss as part of an impressive performance. The linebacker will give Nittany Lions’ fans a glimpse of what to expect this fall.

Josh Moyer: QB Sean Clifford has a coming-out party, accounts for at least three touchdowns

Sometimes, the most difficult thing to predict at the Blue-White Game is opportunity. But, with Tommy Stevens injured and Trace McSorley likely to just play a series or two, that’s not a question for Clifford. He’ll be taking the reins of the Blue Team, or the first-team offense, and he should have a field day against the second-team defense — especially with the speedy receivers he’ll have at his disposal. James Franklin said earlier this spring that Clifford is so competitive that he broke his hand a few months ago after he missed a lift and punched the bench. He’s better now obviously — or Franklin wouldn’t have shared the anecdote — and that leads me to believe there’ll be no quit in him at Saturday’s vanilla scrimmage. If he struggles early, he has the ability to bounce back. He has a strong arm, and it’d be a disappointment if he didn’t connect on at least one long bomb in the Blue-White Game.

  Comments  