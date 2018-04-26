Nittany Mall is getting a new tenant. Here's what's coming

Nittany Mall is about to get a little lighter on its feet.
The Dance Academy of State College will be taking over the vacancy previously occupied by teen retailer Justice, leaving behind a perch at 1796 N. Atherton St. in State College — possibly as soon as July.
The move will take the school from one studio to three and include dressing rooms plus a play area for visiting children.
"It's almost three times as much space as we have now," owner Lisa Novak said.
The extra room will afford opportunities for DASC to expand its youth and adult programming, which already includes an array of ballet, tap, contemporary, lyrical, jazz and hip-hop classes.
Novak has been running DASC for the past 22 years and said that a new studio has been a decade in the making. Renovations will hopefully move faster.
Aside from increased parking, Novak sees other advantages to being at the Nittany Mall.
"The mall is turning into more of a community center than a shopping center, I would say," Novak said.
