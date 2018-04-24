P-O's Halle Herrington's latest honor is even better than last year's

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington is once again honored as one of the state’s best basketball players.
The junior guard was named for a second time to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State team on Tuesday. Herrington earned first-team Class 3A accolades for this season after picking up second-team honors last year.
The prolific Lady Mountie was second in the state in scoring, among those named to the all-state teams, averaging 30.6 points per game. Only Alexa Williamson of Chartiers-Houston, in the Pittsburgh area, had a better scoring average at 30.7 per game.
Herrington, who has drawn interest from a number of Division I programs, collected 673 points during the 2017-18 season, and now has 1,661 points for her career. The 5-foot-6 junior now owns the P-O program’s scoring records for a single game, season and career, and appears likely to become the third Centre County athlete to reach 2,000 career points, joining Penns Valley’s Dana McDonald and State College’s Kyla Irwin.
Herrington, who had 14 30-point games during the season, accounted for 57 percent of the Lady Mounties’ scoring, and also collected Mountain League Most Valuable Player honors. She also averaged 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game, hit 76 percent of her free throws and drained 68 3-pointers.
Herrington was the only Centre County girl to earn all-state honors this past season. The boys’ all-state list is expected to be announced next week.
