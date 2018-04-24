I-80 closed for 13-mile stretch due to crash

All lanes on Interstate-80 westbound from the Milesburg to Snow Shoe exits were closed for more than two hours Tuesday as emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash.
The rollover crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. at milemarker 154.4.
John P. Yingling, of Clearfield, was driving a van northbound on I-80 and slowed down due to congested traffic near the merge point of a construction zone. Andrew O. Jenkins, 61, of Baltimore, was driving a tractor-trailer behind Yingling and did not slow down, according to state police at Rockview.
The tractor-trailer hit the van and rolled on its side for about 50 feet across both lanes of traffic.
Yingling and Jenkins were not injured in the crash.
Traffic was backed up bumper to bumper and the road was closed for 13 miles. Traffic was detoured to U.S. Route 220 Alternate and state Route 144, but I-80 was reopened with one lane restricted at about 6 p.m. and debris was cleared at 6:30 p.m.
