Lady Grey’s Lovelies take on Broadway

As founder and artistic director of Lady Grey’s Lovelies, Sarah Mason — aka Lady Grey — seeks to empower her performers while fostering an appreciation of vintage performing arts in central Pennsylvania.
“I’m a total vintage girl,” Mason said. “Mad about the '20s, mad about the '40s ... it doesn’t matter, I love it all.”
Lady Grey’s Lovelies — an ensemble dedicated to recreating and reviving the golden era of entertainment — will combine its retro style with Broadway show tunes in its final cabaret of the season this weekend, “Lady Grey’s Burlesque Meets Broadway.” Attendees can look forward to a “fantastic dancing and singing extravaganza” featuring songs from Broadway staples such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago” and “Hamilton.”
“It’ll be a very fun, high energy, familiar show,” Mason said.
A Chicago native and longtime dance teacher, Mason conceived Lady Grey’s Lovelies in the summer of 2015 as she was at a crossroads in her career. Her achievements had included founding Footprints Dance Ensemble in Chicago and sharing the stage with tap luminaries such as Savion Glover and Gregory Hines, yet she found herself looking for a new creative outlet.
“I had spent a lot of years investing in these (students) and really training generations of dancers,” she said. “One of the things I hadn’t pursued was performing as my sole focus.”
While Mason had been trained in different types of dance, her specialty is tap.
“I started looking for where I could do tap in the community, where is there a missing piece?” she said. “I realized that in the burlesque and vaudeville communities, there was this gap.”
Mason made her debut as Lady Grey at the Vermont Burlesque Festival in January 2016 with fellow dancer Allie Pizzo (aka Chandra Luna). She later held auditions in Philadelphia, where she recruited her initial group of dancers. The troupe began hosting a monthly variety-show cabaret at the State Theatre in September 2016. Lady Grey’s Lovelies also perform in cities across the U.S. and on cruise ships.
While burlesque has a long, rich history as a source of musical and comedic entertainment, Mason conceded that the genre carries a stigma due to its risqué nature. Rather than being a burlesque troupe per se, she added, Lady Grey’s Lovelies incorporates burlesque as part of its eclectic philosophy.
“It’s not a situation in which we’re looking down on women or it’s a strip club mentality,” she said. “I’m very interested in inclusion and changing the dialogue.”
Lady Grey’s commitment to diversity includes embracing performers of all body types, relationship statuses and sexual orientation. It also entails adopting an “anything goes” mentality when it comes to planning shows.
Ben Salinas, a State College magician and a regular featured performer in the Lady Grey shows, said that he has enjoyed adapting his magic routine to the somewhat more risqué format.
“It lets me grow and stretch out a bit as a performer,” he said.
In the “Burlesque Meets Broadway” show, Salinas said, he will be correlating his magic tricks to classic Broadway tunes from shows such as “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
Marcelyn Lebovitz, whose Lady Grey stage name is Dalia Night, also said that being part of the troupe has allowed her to discover new artistic territory. A Penn State senior music major and opera singer, she said she had felt constricted by her curriculum, which heavily emphasizes classical music. As a member of Lady Grey’s Lovelies, she is given the freedom to sing a variety of music as well as her own originals, in addition to playing ukulele.
“I’m able to explore so many types of music that I’ve never really been given the creative freedom to explore,” said Lebovitz, who will be singing “Diva’s Lament” from the musical “Spamalot” at the “Burlesque Meets Broadway” show. “It’s really liberating and empowering.”
If you go
What: Lady Grey's Burlesque Meets Broadway
When: 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College
