The former Salsa's in Philipsburg has been demolished. Here's what's coming next

Taco Bell just can't quit Philipsburg. Or Philipsburg just can't quit Taco Bell. Basically if you're in Philipsburg and you like tacos, you'll be happy.
The fast-food chain will take over the spot at 1129 Philipsburg Bigler Highway that has sat vacant since Salsa's Mexican Grill closed in April 2017. That structure was torn down and crews have been spotted working on the site as recently as last week.
Taco Bell's last Philipsburg address —which is now closed— was at 26 Ames Plaza. The new location is targeting a late summer opening date.
