Country band Old Dominion will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center in October. Photo provided

Country band Old Dominion's tour to stop at the BJC

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

April 26, 2018 01:04 PM

Old Dominion is looking to make new friends in State College.

The band will bring its "Happy Endings" tour to the Bryce Jordan Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 16. They'll arrive in State College less than a year after being named Best Vocal Group by the American Country Music Awards.

"Happy Endings" debuted in the top spot on the Billboard Top Country Album's Chart last August.

The band performed at Grange Fair in 2015.

Tickets will go on sale May 4 at the Bryce Jordan Center, Eisenhower Auditorium and Penn State Downtown Theatre. They can also be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or by dialing 800-745-3000.

