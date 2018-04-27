A familiar BBQ place is returning to State College. Here's the connection to Canyon Wings

Maybe just start pretreating your clothes for barbecue sauce stains now.
Clem's BBQ has once again set up shop in State College thanks to a collaboration with Canyon Wings. If the name rings a bell — probably a dinner bell— you might be thinking of previous Clem's locations in Port Matilda, State College and Blair County's Grazierville.
The new Clem's BBQ will operate out of 229 E. College Ave., a space you probably know by Canyon Wings but should probably get used to calling Canyon, Clem and Company.
"I'm curious to see what happens here. I've never had a downtown location before," said Clem Pantalone, owner of Clem's BBQ.
He had a hunch that his selection of sandwiches, loaded with pork and chicken would pair nicely with the existing menu at Canyon Wings and said as much to owner Greg Nau, who also has dominion over the neighboring Canyon Pizza.
Nau agreed - as have the customers who have been frequenting Pantalone and his barbecue place since last Friday.
"People seem to like it and they definitely seek (Pantalone) out," Nau said.
He expects the name swap — from Canyon Wings to Canyon, Clem and Company — to happen sooner rather than later.
Pantalone is just happy that people seem to be enjoying the sandwiches.
"One day we did over 100 sandwiches. I'm pretty proud of that," Pantalone said.
His full barbecue menu will be unfurled on Tuesday, along with new hours. Pantalone will open from noon- 2 a.m. during the week, but will remain open an extra hour on Fridays and Saturdays.
"You place the order and we prepare it right in front of you," Pantalone said.
