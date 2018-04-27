The AAUW Used Book Sale is coming up. Here's what the organization does with the proceeds

AAUW (American Association of University Women) State College has been active for 102 years and is part of a national network boasting 1,000 AAUW branches whose mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.
Join us for the 57th AAUW State College Used Book Sale, held 9 a.m.-9 p.m. May 12-15 at the Penn State Snider Ag Arena. Funds raised support the work we do including the programs described below. The sale depends entirely on the generosity of community members who have donated, sorted and priced books weekly, volunteered at the sale and bought the 250,000 books for sale. Here’s what we do locally with funds raised through the Used Book Sale:
Public policy — Help us spread awareness! We study public policy issues and concerns and advocate for policies that best support our mission, such as public education and gender equity. Over the past year, we contributed columns to the CDT on issues related to school choice and education funding, and held two education forums on charter and cyber schools.
Mission-based programs — Help us host programs and events! We offer comprehensive mission-based programs open to the public on important topics that affect women of all ages. Last fall, we held a program on women and student loans, and this spring, we held a program examining international perspectives of women in society.
STEM Programs for Girls — Join our efforts to create and facilitate STEM programs for girls! We lead or assist with after-school and summer STEM programs for elementary and middle-school girls in four Centre County school districts. We offer STEM mini-grants to teachers and groups who are planning STEM programs for girls, and scholarships to middle and high school girls hoping to attend Penn State’s summer Science-U camps.
Community grants and scholarships — We provide grants to nonprofit organizations located in Centre County for programs/projects that align with AAUW’s mission, and scholarships that help returning adult women students, evidence of our continuing commitment to the educational advancement of women in Centre County. Each year, we award three to four scholarships, valued at $3,000-$7,000 each. Since 2004, our Centre Fund at Centre Foundation has issued $174,000 to 35 women.
Membership — AAUW seeks and values a diverse membership. Our new membership year begins July 1st, so this is a perfect time to get involved. Learn more at: aauwstatecollege.org/join.html.
