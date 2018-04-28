Why David Taylor will wrestle again in State College and what'll be on the line

In a Saturday rematch of last year's U.S. Open final, David Taylor beat Richard Perry 8-0 in the 86 kg finals to earn a spot in the Final X Series that will take place in State College June 16.
Final X will determine the 2018 U.S. Senior World Teams in men’s and women’s freestyle.
“Final X will be the ultimate test for the nation’s top freestyle wrestlers,” FloSports co-founder and CEO Martin Floreani said in a press release. “Final X is not just an event series but a status. Only the best American wrestlers of our generation make it to Final X, and those that become Final X have the opportunity to represent the USA.”
“We are excited to take this new and exciting property to one of the heartbeats of wrestling, State College, Pa.,” said Rich Bender, USA Wrestling Executive Director, in the release. “We are confident this promotion will provide a platform to raise the relevancy of wrestling. We look forward to working with Cael Sanderson and the entire Nittany Lion wrestling community on what promises to be a fantastic presentation of wrestling,”
At State College, the top two men’s and women’s freestyle wrestlers in each of six weight classes will compete in a best-of-three series, with winners earning spots on the U.S. Senior World Team to compete at the 2018 World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 20-28, 2018.
The weight classes assigned to the Final X event at State College are:
- Men’s freestyle weight classes (65 kg, 79 kg, 86 kg)
- Women’s freestyle weight classes (62 kg, 72 kg, 76 kg)
Comments