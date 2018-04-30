Can you ID this man? Police say he stole liquor from a local store

State College police are looking for help identifying a man who they said stole liquor from a local store.
The theft occurred at 6:15 p.m. on March 2, when police say an unknown man walked into Fine Wine and Spirits at 230 W. Hamilton Ave. in State College and took liquor without paying for it.
The man, who's described by police as white, between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds with scruffy facial hair, was wearing a blue parka-style jacket and blue jeans in the surveillance footage.
Anyone with information about the identity of the man or about the case is encouraged to contact police as 234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip at http://www.statecollegepa.us/589/Anonymous-Tip.
