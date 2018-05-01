Here's why beer fans will be happy with the Pennsylvania Farm Show's new competition

If you're a a Pennsylvania Limited Brewery with a licensed professional brewer 21 or older, Christmas — or "after five"— has come early.
The 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Show Beer Competition was announced in Harrisburg last week. Contestants can submit up to 6 entries made in the Keystone State for commercial use that will be privately judged prior to the opening of the farm show.
Those restrictions aside, your options are pretty much wide open. There will be classes for lagers, IPAs, wheat beer, pale ale, Belgian-style beer, sour beer, barrel aged beer, stout and porter and fruit/herb, vegetable.
Each category will christen a first, second and third place, with special recognition going to the beer deemed Best in Show. The brew with the highest overall score will be presented with the PA Preferred Legacy Award. All submissions will be judged according to the Brewers Association Beer Style Guidelines.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the state produces 3.9 million barrels of craft beer per year. That's enough to rank first in the nation — and create more than 60,000 jobs.
The 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show will begin on Jan. 5, 2019 and run for one week.
