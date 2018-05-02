This inmate is accused of getting drugs from a visitor. Here's what's next for his case

A state prison inmate charged with possessing drugs signed a plea agreement on the morning of his trial.
Wyndel Devero, 25, was charged by state police with possession of a controlled substance-contraband, manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and intentional possession of a controlled substance after an incident April 25, 2016 at the prison in Houtzdale.
He was scheduled to go to trial Wednesday in Clearfield County Court but his attorney negotiated a plea agreement. Devero will be sentenced in June, according to online court documents.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a corrections officer saw Tarika Monay Butler Murray, 23, of Philadelphia, pass several small balloons that contained suspected contraband to an inmate. When Murray was stopped by the officers she reportedly removed a bag with 12 more balloons from her bra.
In an interview with police, Murray allegedly confessed to placing six balloons inside a taco chip bag and giving it to the inmate.
The inmate was reportedly found to have three balloons in his hand when he was taken from the visiting room. He was placed in a dry cell. A few days later he gave a CO three more balloons, police said.
Two of the balloons contained a total of 45 strips of suboxone and the other four had a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana, according to the report.
Murray is also facing charges of felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and contraband/controlled substance as well as a misdemeanor count of intentional possession of a controlled substance. Her case is still pending.
