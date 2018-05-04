Tractor-trailer fire causing traffic congestion

A Friday morning tractor-trailer fire in College Township has caused traffic congestion for commuters driving toward State College.
The fire began at about 4 a.m. near the intersection of Benner Pike and East College Avenue in front of Brothers Pizza and took about 20 minutes to extinguish, Alpha Fire Company Chief Jason Troup said.
The fire originated in the area of the back tires and brakes, according to Troup, and destroyed the back half of the trailer. Crews on scene have been unloading the bed of the trailer and said clean-up would last into the afternoon.
One lane of traffic is closed on Benner Pike and East College Avenue to give crews room to clear the scene.
Troup said no one was injured in the fire.
