Help teens by reducing stigma around mental health

It was not until the middle of my daughter’s junior year when I realized that her generally anxious approach to life had become an anxiety disorder. I found her on the kitchen floor in a full-bodied panic attack, unable to breathe or move. She thought she was dying and I knew she needed my help.
I have always thought of my children as the absolute best reflection of myself. Fights, tears and disappointments have never stood in the way of being proud of them. But like all parents, I have not always been able to keep my children “safe” and “healthy.” And as a parent who is also a counselor by trade, I just assumed that my kids would tell me when they were really hurting. At the very least, I figured I would be able to tell. But that’s not how it played out. They often struggled alone, sharing their most intimate secrets with best friends or the family pet, rather than with me.
Knowing this truth hurts. Accepting that I did my best and always made decisions with good intentions is a salve for my own guilt. But really knowing that our children hurt and that we can’t save them from pain is about as hopeless of a feeling as it gets. We can understand that it’s a part of the parental process, but it’s very uncomfortable. I have learned some powerful things that we, as adults, can do.
First, reduce the stigma around mental health in our own families and communities. Social stigma and self-stigma stops individuals from getting the help they need. There is often a misperception that mental health problems are self-inflicted and can be overcome by just “pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps.” Becoming educated about mental health disorders and working on our own biases toward mental health treatment is imperative. Acknowledging and validating our child’s emotional pain is the first step, but there needs to be a follow-up step that includes making sure they get professional treatment, much like we would if they were experiencing a physical illness.
Second, understand that it isn’t always developmentally appropriate to save our children from the things that may harm them. Rushing in to stop their pain will snuff out a child’s sense of self-efficacy and accomplishment. Taking care of things for them sends the strong message that we think they are incapable of taking care of themselves. We plant doubt in their self-concept when what they need is reassurance and support.
Third, know that you will make mistakes. Parenting is a lot of guesswork. Build your own adult community, reach out to others, educate yourself and demonstrate that we too need support. Parenting requires enduring effort and intention.
Finally, remember that being there for our children is more important than having the answers. We can offer love, compassion and support in many ways, but the underlying message will be our confidence in their own abilities to be OK.
