'Seek shelter:' A dangerous storm is about to hit Centre County

The National Weather Service has issued alerts for a thunderstorm that will hit State College, Centre County and the central Pennsylvania region.
The storm will produce hail and 70 mile per hour winds.
"This is a dangerous situation," the NWS's severe thunderstorm warning said. "These storms have produced widespread wind damage over the past few hours. Seek shelter now inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows."
The storm will hit the region by about 7 p.m. and could be scattered for several hours, according to The Weather Channel and AccuWeather.
"Expect considerable tree damage," the NWS alert said. "Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings."
Philipsburg, Bellefonte, Lock Haven and Jersey Shore are also under a severe thunderstorm warning.
