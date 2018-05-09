3 guilty pleas: wrong-way DUI driving, burglarized firearms and possession of 6 pounds of weed

A man who drove the wrong way on Interstate 80, another who burglarized a garage and a third who was bringing marijuana to the area were among those sentenced by Clearfield County Judge Fredric J. Ammerman this week.
Michael Shawn Greenwell, 43, of Winburne, was accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 in Cooper Township in January. He pleaded guilty Monday to driving under the influence, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driving under suspension. He was sentenced to 90 days to two years in state prison by Ammerman. Greenwell owes over $18,000 in restitution.
According to the affidavit, Greenwell was driving westbound in the eastbound lane when his vehicle struck the driver’s side of a truck and landed on the northbound shoulder. Police noticed seven beer cans throughout the front of the vehicle and two additional beers in the cup holders. Greenwell also pleaded guilty in a previous DUI case for which he received three days to six months in jail.
Carl Jonathon Webster, 21, Philipsburg, pleaded guilty to felony counts of burglary, conspiracy, and theft for his part in the burglary of a Cooper Township garage where tools, firearms, and four dirt bikes were removed in September. Ammerman sentenced him to nine months to two years less one day in jail and one year consecutive probation.
His co-defendant, Jordan Isaac Bair, 19, Mount Joy, is facing similar charges but his case is still pending.
A former Philipsburg man, Matthew Lyal Rosenbarker, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for possessing six pounds of marijuana when he was pulled over in Bradford Township in May of 2016.
Ammerman sentenced him to 90 days to one year in jail and three years consecutive probation.
According to the affidavit in this case, Rosenbarker was suspected of bringing quantities of marijuana to the area from Pittsburgh. Police received a tip telling them when Rosenbarker was returning from Pittsburgh, which led to him being stopped and the drugs being seized.
