Penn State Extension helps communities solve problems

Karen is a young mother with two small children. She is having trouble making ends meet and worries about how she will provide her family with a healthy diet. John is an older farmer. He is stressed about what will happen to his dairy farm when he can no longer handle the manual labor required to keep operations running. Carol is an older woman who has never taken an exercise class before. Her doctor is telling her she needs to start gaining more strength and endurance but she isn’t sure where to start.
What do Karen, John and Ann all have in common? All three can receive help from their local Penn State Extension offices to help solve their problems. Karen can speak with our “Nutrition Links” educator, who can help her to plan menus and shopping lists. John can take our online course about family farm and business succession planning, which will help him create a transition plan. Carol can sign up for the next “Strong Women” class in her area, which is a low impact exercise class designed to increase strength and endurance in older individuals. These are just a few examples of the many resources available through Penn State Extension.
Many people have heard of Penn State Extension, but most are not aware of the multitude of programs that are offered to the public through their offices. A part of Penn State, Extension is dedicated to delivering unbiased, scientifically proven, evidence based information to individuals, businesses and communities across the commonwealth and beyond. As Pennsylvania’s representative of the national land grant system, Extension addresses the challenges of feeding a growing population while tackling the ongoing issues of developing practical sources of renewable energy, enhancing human and animal health, and protecting our air, water, forests and other natural resources. Extension funding and support comes from a combination of federal, state and county governments, and they are committed to returning the investments to Pennsylvania citizens through targeted workshops with state and county based educators and staff who understand the unique needs of the area.
Extension is the “link” between university based research and community based issues and opportunities. Extension resources are available when and where you need them. Whether you prefer face to face interactions and workshops with our highly trained educators, or if you are searching for convenient online courses and on-demand how-to videos on our state of the art website, Extension is available to assist. To learn more, visit our website https://extension.psu.edu. If you prefer an in-person interaction, please call our local office in the Bellefonte Willowbank Building at 355-4897. As always, we thank you for your continued support in Centre County.
Comments