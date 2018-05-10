America's oldest living person, a Huntingdon resident, dies

The oldest-living American has died, the Robert D Heath Funeral Home confirmed.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf broke the news Thursday on Twitter, saying he and his wife were saddened to hear of the Wednesday death of 114-year-old Delphine Gibson, of Huntingdon.
"Frances and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Delphine Gibson, America's oldest citizen," he wrote. "Born in 1903, she lived in PA for more than 90 years. She was an incredible Pennsylvanian and she will be missed."
She would have turned 115 on August 17.
She celebrated her last birthday at the Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church with facility residents and personnel from the state Aging Department.
Gibson was born in South Carolina on Aug. 17, 1903, and moved to Pennsylvania after her marriage to Taylor Gibson in 1928. The couple lived in Mount Union and had three children — Frank, Moody and Ella. Taylor Gibson died in 1980.
During Gibson's last birthday party, Secretary of Aging Teresa Osborne presented Gibson with a personal greeting from Wolf, in recognition of her gift of longevity and her status as the oldest Pennsylvanian and American resident.
“The first time I visited her was a few months back when she took over the title of oldest American,” Osborne said in August. “Our first visit was incredible. She’s a delightful woman with a peaceful presence, a bright smile and a good sense of humor.”
Gibson, who was also the sixth-oldest person in the world, according to Gerontology Research Group, attributed her longevity to her faith in God and her church —Mount Hope Missionary Baptist.
The next oldest-living American, according to GRG, is 113-year-old Leslie Brown, of Ohio.
Comments