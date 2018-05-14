Here are the 2018 Inspiring Athletes Awards semifinalists

Below are the 2018 Centre Daily Times Inspiring Athletes Awards semifinalists. Finalists and winners will be announced at Sunday's ceremony at the Galen & Nancy Dreibelbis Auditorium at the Mount Nittany Medical Center. Students and families should RSVP today by clicking here.
Inspiring Athletes: Girls
Taylor Givens, State College
Esther Seeland, State College
Maya Bokunewicz, State College
Hannah Montminy, Penns Valley
Isabella Culver, Penns Valley
Mallorie Smith, Bellefonte
Halle Herrington, Philipsburg-Osceola
Madison Lucas, Philipsburg-Osceola
Grace Hugar, Bald Eagle Area
Madison Rockey, Bald Eagle Area
Kileigh Kane, State College
Kelsey Love, State College
Kamryn Harris, Philipsburg-Osceola
Rianna Trexler, Bellefonte
Alexis Wetzler, Bellefonte
Sera Mazza, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
Julia Cusatis, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
Jessica Irwin, State College
Leah Henderson, State College
Alana Masullo, Bellefonte
Inspiring Athletes: Boys
Drew Friberg, State College
Brandon Clark, State College
Cole Urbas, State College
Seth Koleno, Bald Eagle Area
Gage McClenahan, Bald Eagle Area
Dylan Deitrich, Bellefonte
Chris Colwell, Penns Valley
Jack Mangene, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
Cohen Russell, State College
Tommy Friberg, State College
Mitchell Etter, State College
Matt Brownstead, State College
Jared Gettig, Bald Eagle Area
Caleb Rockey, Bellefonte
Robert Nachtman, State College
Jackson Heasley, State College
Cade Fortney, Bellefonte, football, baseball
Adam Armstrong, Bellefonte, baseball
Rilee Bechdel, Bald Eagle Area, football
