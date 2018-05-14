Philipsburg-Osceola's Kamryn Harris is among semifinalists for the Centre Daily Times' Inspiring Athletes Awards.
Here are the 2018 Inspiring Athletes Awards semifinalists

From CDT staff reports

May 14, 2018 09:52 AM

Below are the 2018 Centre Daily Times Inspiring Athletes Awards semifinalists. Finalists and winners will be announced at Sunday's ceremony at the Galen & Nancy Dreibelbis Auditorium at the Mount Nittany Medical Center. Students and families should RSVP today by clicking here.

Inspiring Athletes: Girls

  • Taylor Givens, State College

  • Esther Seeland, State College

  • Maya Bokunewicz, State College

  • Hannah Montminy, Penns Valley

  • Isabella Culver, Penns Valley

  • Mallorie Smith, Bellefonte

  • Halle Herrington, Philipsburg-Osceola

  • Madison Lucas, Philipsburg-Osceola

  • Grace Hugar, Bald Eagle Area

  • Madison Rockey, Bald Eagle Area

  • Kileigh Kane, State College

  • Kelsey Love, State College

  • Kamryn Harris, Philipsburg-Osceola

  • Rianna Trexler, Bellefonte

  • Alexis Wetzler, Bellefonte

  • Sera Mazza, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy

  • Julia Cusatis, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy

  • Jessica Irwin, State College

  • Leah Henderson, State College

  • Alana Masullo, Bellefonte

Inspiring Athletes: Boys

  • Drew Friberg, State College

  • Brandon Clark, State College

  • Cole Urbas, State College

  • Seth Koleno, Bald Eagle Area

  • Gage McClenahan, Bald Eagle Area

  • Dylan Deitrich, Bellefonte

  • Chris Colwell, Penns Valley

  • Jack Mangene, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy

  • Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy

  • Cohen Russell, State College

  • Tommy Friberg, State College

  • Mitchell Etter, State College

  • Matt Brownstead, State College

  • Jared Gettig, Bald Eagle Area

  • Caleb Rockey, Bellefonte

  • Robert Nachtman, State College

  • Jackson Heasley, State College

  • Cade Fortney, Bellefonte, football, baseball

  • Adam Armstrong, Bellefonte, baseball

  • Rilee Bechdel, Bald Eagle Area, football

