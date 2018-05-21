Penn State football grabs another 4-star commit to make it 5 pledges in 5 days

Notice a trend yet?
For the fifth time in five days, Penn State football has added a commitment — this time from four-star safety Tyler Rudolph out of Connecticut. Rudolph, who plays for the St. Thomas More School, was rated as the nation’s No. 22 player at his position and No. 312 overall, per 247 Sports.
He boasted more than 20 scholarship offers and committed to Penn State over the likes of Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State and Pitt. He pledged to the Nittany Lions just an hour after five-star linebacker Brandon Smith.
“After this long process and multiple deep conversations with my parents and coaches to find the perfect fit academically and athletically, I would like to announce that I am 1,000 percent committed to the Pennsylvania State University,” he wrote on Twitter.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound prospect ran a laser-timed 4.62-second 40-yard dash at a Nike camp, to go along with a 4.18 20-yard shuttle and a 33.1-inch vertical jump. Rudolph’s HUDL page reports that he’s run the 40 as fast as 4.44 seconds.
He is the eighth commit of the 2019 class and the fourth defensive back of the group. He joins the Nittany Lions just a day after close friend and fellow DB Marquis Wilson, also from Connecticut, announced his commitment to PSU.
C O M M I T T E D .. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/O8Cultb1J4— 4 (@TylerRudolph_) May 21, 2018
