The top memories and more from CDT's boys' Inspiring Athletes

Want to know what makes some of Centre County's top male high school athletes unique? Here are some nuggets provided by the finalists and semifinalists for the CDT's Inspiring Athletes award for 2017-18.
Finalists:
Brandon Clark
School: State College
College/summer plans: Penn State football/working out
Achievement you're most proud of: Getting a preferred walk-on (offer) to Penn State to play football.
Best sports memory: Hanging out with the team. My boys.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight!
Favorite TV show: "The Flash," "Arrow"
Spirit animal: A monkey, because it's my favorite animal.
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Applebee's
Weirdest thing about you: I smile and laugh in everything I do no matter what.
Chris Colwell
School: Penns Valley
College/summer plans: Attend Penn State University Park for accounting starting with summer classes this June.
Achievement you're most proud of: Leading my cross country team to a state title.
Best sports memory: Watching teammates do things in workouts/races that they didn't know they were capable of doing.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight - if you can fly away from people, it doesn't matter if they can see you or not!
Favorite TV show: "Narcos," or "The Office"
Spirit animal: The squirrel from the "Ice Age" movies
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Home
Weirdest thing about you: I enjoy running!
Dylan Deitrich
School: Bellefonte
He played football and baseball and was the first county player to rush and pass for more than 1,000 yards in a season.
Caleb Dowling
School: St. Joseph's Catholic Academy
College/summer plans: Continue training at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, Buffalo Valley wrestling club, and with other coaches.
Achievement you're most proud of: State second
Best sports memory: After winning in the state semifinals.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight
Favorite TV show: "SportsCenter"
Spirit animal: Deer
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Sheetz
Weirdest thing about you: Everything has to be perfect.
Drew Friberg
School: State College
College/summer plans: Princeton University
Achievement you're most proud of: Winning back-to-back Mid Penn championships.
Best sports memory: Scoring my 1,000th point.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight
Favorite TV show: "Game of Thrones"
Spirit animal: Tiger
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Duffy's Tavern
Seth Koleno
School: Bald Eagle Area
College/summer plans: Attend Clarion University, major in pre-physical therapy and also wrestle.
Achievement you're most proud of: Placing second in the state in wrestling.
Best sports memory: My favorite sports memory was winning in overtime ride-out in the state semifinals and being able to wrestle in the state finals.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility because nobody knows you are there but you can still make an impact.
Favorite TV show: "The Vampire Diaries"
Spirit animal: Eagle because I take honor and pride in everything I do.
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Olive Garden
Weirdest thing about you: I have an obsession with Christmas lights.
Jack Mangene
School: St. Joseph's Catholic Academy
College/summer plans: Working as a musician and cart boy at Toftrees; amateur golf tournaments.
Achievement you're most proud of: Eating nine donuts in one sitting.
Best sports memory: Hitting a home run in the first round of districts last year.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility, I'm afraid of heights.
Favorite TV show: "Family Guy"
Spirit animal: Boston Creme donut
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Angelo's Pizzeria
Weirdest thing about you: I eat four Eggo waffles for breakfast every day covered with chocolate chips and syrup.
Gage McClenahan
School: Bald Eagle Area
College/summer plans: Summer plans include wrestling out-of-state tournaments and continuing to play football.
Achievement you're most proud of: Maintaining a GPA of 3.5 and above.
Best sports memory: After losing in the district finals in wrestling, coming back and winning in the regional finals.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight, traffic sucks.
Favorite TV show: "Friends;" I have been a dedicated fan ever since I can remember.
Spirit animal: A lion because they can be lone or lead the pack.
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Bonefish Grill; the mac and cheese is to die for.
Weirdest thing about you: When people dance with me, I get happy and tend to dance back and make a new friend.
Cohen Russell
School: State College
He played football and track & field and was named honorable mention All-State in football.
Cole Urbas
School: State College
Achievement you're most proud of: Being a good role model for my brother Lance.
Best sports memory: Ben Krick pinning his opponent in the Harrisburg match and the crowd goes wild.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility
Favorite TV show: "The Office"
Spirit animal: Jackson Heasley
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Five Guys Burgers and Fries
Weirdest thing about you: I like riddles.
Semifinalists:
Adam Armstrong
School: Bellefonte baseball
Rilee Bechdel
School: Bald Eagle Area
College/summer plans: I am enrolled in the U.S. Army and will be leaving on July 17th for basic training.
Achievement you're most proud of: Being named All-State defensive end in 2016-2017.
Best sports memory: Getting multiple sacks during a game
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility
Favorite TV show: "Naked and Afraid"
Spirit animal: Wolf
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: I love to eat and have enjoyed most every restaurant I've been to. I do not have a favorite.
Weirdest thing about you: I am obsessed with ice cream. I love it so much that I have been known to whimper like a little kid while begging my mother to buy some. I told her that one day I will own my own soft-serve ice cream machine so that I can stand under the nozzle, with my mouth wide open... that way I can eat as much as I want, any time I want!!
Matt Brownstead
School: State College
College/summer plans: I am going to be swimming the entire summer, and attending YMCA Long Course Nationals. I will also be attending the Wolfpack Elite Overnight swim camp at NCSU.
Achievement you're most proud of: Getting second in the 50 freestyle at PIAA states and being ranked 11th in the nation by SwimSwam.
Best sports memory: My first year at states as a freshman when I placed third. It was my first time on a stage that big and it felt amazing to be there with my team.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight. I think it would be cool to fly because you would be able to just go up in the sky and look down at everything.
Favorite TV show: My favorite TV show is "Game of Thrones." "GoT" is my favorite TV because it has everything that an amazing TV show needs.
Spirit animal: Bullfrog. Bullfrog is the best CPSL summer swim league mascot ever. I am honored to have the bullfrog as my spirit animal.
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: My favorite place to eat is Little Szechuan; Extra spicy General Tso's.
Mitchell Etter
School: State College
College/summer plans: University of Texas at Austin - will be continuing cross country and track there.
Achievement you're most proud of: State silver medalist at indoor state championships in 3K.
Best sports memory: Getting third place as a team at the indoor state championship.
Cade Fortney
School: Bellefonte
College/summer plans: Go to Penn State to major in kinesiology
Achievement you're most proud of: Winning the 2016 AAA state baseball championship
Best sports memory: Playing football, baseball, and basketball in the backyard with my friends when we were little.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight because who doesn't want to fly.
Favorite TV show: "The Office"
Spirit animal: If I had to choose one, it would be a leopard.
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Moe's
Weirdest thing about you: I tend to fall asleep right before I play football games.
Tommy Friberg
School: State College
College/summer plans: Lifting and working out, getting ready for football season.
Best sports memory: Game-tying layup against Harrisburg to put the game into OT.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility
Favorite TV show: "Game of Thrones"
Spirit animal: Lion
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Faccia Luna
Jared Gettig
School: Bald Eagle Area
College/summer plans: Attend Lock Haven University, major in secondary education, play men's soccer.
Achievement you're most proud of: Selection onto two All-State soccer teams and an All-Region soccer team.
Best sports memory: Beating Cambria Heights in 2016 District semifinal to clinch first state tournament.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility... duh!
Favorite TV show: "Psych"
Spirit animal: Archie the Giant Anteater
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Next to family and friends
Weirdest thing about you: I'm colorblind
Jackson Heasley
School: State College
College/summer plans: Attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania to study business and play football.
Achievement you're most proud of: Eating a Moe's burrito in under one minute.
Best sports memory: Beating Delaware Valley 21-14 in the first round of state playoffs senior year.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight, because you can get places quickly, such as Mount Everest.
Favorite TV show: "Game of Thrones"
Spirit animal: Gorilla
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Moe's Southwest Grill
Weirdest thing about you: I am a ginger.
Robert Nachtman
School: State College football
Caleb Rockey
School: Bellefonte football, basketball
-- Editing assistance on Inspiring Athletes section: Kristen Miller
