The top achievements and more from CDT's girls' Inspiring Athletes

Want to know what makes some of Centre County's top female high school athletes unique? Here are some nuggets provided by the finalists and semifinalists for the CDT's Inspiring Athletes award for 2017-18.
Finalists:
Isabella Culver
School: Penns Valley
College/summer plans: I am not graduating this summer, so I will be traveling a lot and doing a lot of activities like being a camp leader at the Spring Mills YMCA basketball camp, attending basketball camp with my team, going to Young Life camp, Cancun, being with family and friends, and having the time of my life!
Achievement you're most proud of/best sports memory: Winning the District 6 championship with my amazing basketball team!
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight
Favorite TV show: "The Office"
Spirit animal: My sister tells me I am a gazelle or a praying mantis.
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Moe's
Weirdest thing about you: I have a vein in my forehead that pops out and I named it Bunny.
Maya Bokunewicz
School: State College soccer, basketball
Taylor Givens
School: State College
College/summer plans: PSU track and field, New Balance Outdoor Nationals
Achievement you're most proud of: First female to qualify for states in four events. Qualified for states all four years indoor and out.
Best sports memory: First girl to long jump over 19 feet at State College High.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight
Favorite TV show: "Game of Thrones"
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Champs
Halle Herrington
School: Philipsburg-Osceola
College/summer plans: Play AAU throughout the summer and to play golf (travel basketball)
Achievement you're most proud of: Beating the scoring record in my junior year.
Best sports memory: Scoring my 1,000th point
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility
Favorite TV show: "The Office"
Spirit animal: Cheetah
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Joey's
Grace Hugar
School: Bald Eagle Area
College/summer plans: Going to nationals for my club volleyball team and attending the Juniata Express camp.
Achievement you're most proud of: CDT female fall athlete of the season
Best sports memory: Winning districts with my volleyball team.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight
Favorite TV show: "Grey's Anatomy"
Spirit animal: Giraffe
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Olive Garden
Weirdest thing about you: I don't like muffins.
Madison Lucas
School: Philipsburg-Osceola
College/summer plans: To play travel softball.
Achievement you're most proud of: Making all-state
Best sports memory: Winning districts the past two years.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility
Favorite TV show: "Grey's Anatomy"
Spirit animal: Cat
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Applebee's
Weirdest thing about you: I drink Coca-Cola in the morning.
Hannah Montminy
School: Penns Valley
College/summer plans: Spending time with family and friends, and attending sports camps and tournaments.
Achievement you're most proud of: District 6 championship
Best sports memory: Winning the District 6 championship this basketball season.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight
Favorite TV show: "One Tree Hill"
Spirit animal: Dogs
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Red Lobster
Weirdest thing about you: Only set radio/TV volume to even numbers.
Madison Rockey
School: Bald Eagle Area
College/summer plans: In June, my team will be going to AAU Volleyball Nationals in Florida.
Achievement you're most proud of: Making the all-state team
Best sports memory: Winning districts my sophomore year in volleyball.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight
Favorite TV show: "Gossip Girl"
Spirit animal: Elephant
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Applebee's
Weirdest thing about you: I have an irrational fear of belly buttons.
Esther Seeland
School: State College
College/summer plans: Messiah College
Achievement you're most proud of: Winning indoor states in the 800m.
Best sports memory: Running the 4x800 at outdoor states 2017 and taking the team from ninth place to a third-place finish.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight
Favorite TV show: "Parks and Rec"
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Fogo de Chao
Mallorie Smith
School: Bellefonte
College/summer plans: Working at a summer camp and playing soccer and softball.
Achievement you're most proud of: Beating the all-time goal record for Bellefonte in my sophomore season.
Best sports memory: Winning districts last year for softball and hitting an inside-the-park home run.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight
Favorite TV show: "Riverdale"
Spirit animal: Monkey
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Home Delivery
Weirdest thing about you: I used to think posting YouTube videos of me dancing was cool.
Semifinalists:
Julia Cusatis
School: St. Joseph's
College/summer plans: Training for cross country, taking a class online.
Achievement you're most proud of: Finishing my race at Nike Cross Regionals in 2017 because I was dehydrated and hadn't eaten enough but did not want to drop out. It was a hard race!
Best sports memory: Winning XC states as a team in 2015.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?:Invisibility
Favorite TV show: "Bob's Burgers"
Spirit animal:Bear
Favorite restaurant/place to eat:TGI Friday's
Weirdest thing about you: I didn't play organized sports until I was 12 (seventh grade).
Kameryn Harris
School: Philipsburg-Osceola
College/summer plans: Play travel softball
Achievement you're most proud of: Making first-team All-State
Best sports memory: Winning districts
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility
Favorite TV show: "Stranger Things"
Spirit animal:Bear
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Joey's
Weirdest thing about you: I don't like the taste of water.
Leah Henderson
School: State College
College/summer plans: Attend IUP to play volleyball and go into nursing.
Achievement you're most proud of: All-State Mid Penn first team
Best sports memory: Making it to the state semis my sophomore year.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight
Favorite TV show:"The Office"
Spirit animal: A giraffe
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: The Ale House
Jessica Irwin
School: State College
College/summer plans: This summer my plans are to compete in AAU Nationals for volleyball as well as prepare for next year's season. I am also planning to attend college camps.
Achievement you're most proud of: Taking first place in sports medicine in the HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) state competition.
Best sports memory: My best sports memory is the win over Seneca Valley in the state quarterfinals my sophomore year.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?:Flight because it would help me with volleyball more than invisibility would.
Favorite TV show: My favorite TV show is "Grey's Anatomy."
Spirit animal: A leopard
Favorite restaurant/place to eat:The Field
Weirdest thing about you: I have a very high-pitched sneeze.
Kileigh Kane
School:State College
College/summer plans: Train for cross country, attend Krush Distance Camp, go to the beach, visit colleges.
Achievement you're most proud of:Medaling at cross country and indoor states, and being the first State College 4x8 team to make finals at Penn Relays in 33 years.
Best sports memory:Making All-State during cross country and going sub-5 in the mile.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility
Favorite TV show:"Friends"
Spirit animal: Cat
Favorite restaurant/place to eat:Moe's
Weirdest thing about you: I eat queso almost every day.
Kelsey Love
School: State College
College/summer plans:I am planning on going to Long Beach Island and OBX.
Achievement you're most proud of:All A's in high school so far
Best sports memory: Winning districts for field hockey my sophomore year
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight
Favorite TV show: "Grey's Anatomy"
Spirit animal: Bear
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Panda Express
Weirdest thing about you: I'm the only redhead in my family.
Alana Masullo
School: Bellefonte
College/summer plans: Attending Penn State-Altoona, majoring in psychology, and playing soccer.
Achievement you're most proud of: Earning All-State
Best sports memory: My senior season
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility
Favorite TV show:"Last Chance U"
Spirit animal: Lion
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Subway
Weirdest thing about you: I'm really good at accents.
Serafina Mazza
School:St. Joseph's
College/summer plans: My summer plans are to run and work on making progress with my horse. I have been taking him on trail rides with my little sister and I want to continue with those adventures.
Achievement you're most proud of: One achievement I am most proud of is when my sister and I took our horses to the Grange Fair last summer. That was a really fun experience for all of us.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?:Flight
Favorite TV show: "Criminal Minds"
Spirit animal:Horse
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Olive Garden
Weirdest thing about you: The weirdest thing about me is probably when I am at school, I am exhausted, but when I get home and should be starting my homework, I do pretty much everything I can to procrastinate.
Rianna Trexler
School: Bellefonte
College/summer plans: Playing softball at Messiah College majoring in criminal justice
Achievement you're most proud of: 2018 Under Armour All-American third base
Best sports memory: Winning two district titles
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight
Favorite TV show: ESPN
Spirit animal:Panther
Favorite restaurant/place to eat:Taco Bell
Weirdest thing about you: Personality
Alexis Wetzler
School: Bellefonte
College/summer plans: I will be attending Bloomsburg University to major in psychology and to continue my softball career as a Husky.
Achievement you're most proud of:Being named All-State my junior year.
Best sports memory:Hitting for the cycle against Somerset and getting the win.
Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility
Favorite TV show: "One Tree Hill"
Spirit animal:Kittens
Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Hofbrau
Weirdest thing about you: I am lactose intolerant but my favorite food is ice cream.
-- Editing assistance on Inspiring Athletes section: Kristen Miller
Comments