The 2017-2018 high school sports seasons were exciting across the county.

The top achievements and more from CDT's girls' Inspiring Athletes

From CDT staff reports

May 24, 2018 09:55 AM

Want to know what makes some of Centre County's top female high school athletes unique? Here are some nuggets provided by the finalists and semifinalists for the CDT's Inspiring Athletes award for 2017-18.

Finalists:

Isabella Culver

School: Penns Valley

College/summer plans: I am not graduating this summer, so I will be traveling a lot and doing a lot of activities like being a camp leader at the Spring Mills YMCA basketball camp, attending basketball camp with my team, going to Young Life camp, Cancun, being with family and friends, and having the time of my life!

Achievement you're most proud of/best sports memory: Winning the District 6 championship with my amazing basketball team!

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight

Favorite TV show: "The Office"

Spirit animal: My sister tells me I am a gazelle or a praying mantis.

Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Moe's

Weirdest thing about you: I have a vein in my forehead that pops out and I named it Bunny.

Maya Bokunewicz

School: State College soccer, basketball

Taylor Givens

School: State College

College/summer plans: PSU track and field, New Balance Outdoor Nationals

Achievement you're most proud of: First female to qualify for states in four events. Qualified for states all four years indoor and out.

Best sports memory: First girl to long jump over 19 feet at State College High.

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight

Favorite TV show: "Game of Thrones"

Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Champs

Halle Herrington

School: Philipsburg-Osceola

College/summer plans: Play AAU throughout the summer and to play golf (travel basketball)

Achievement you're most proud of: Beating the scoring record in my junior year.

Best sports memory: Scoring my 1,000th point

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility

Favorite TV show: "The Office"

Spirit animal: Cheetah

Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Joey's

Grace Hugar

School: Bald Eagle Area

College/summer plans: Going to nationals for my club volleyball team and attending the Juniata Express camp.

Achievement you're most proud of: CDT female fall athlete of the season

Best sports memory: Winning districts with my volleyball team.

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight

Favorite TV show: "Grey's Anatomy"

Spirit animal: Giraffe

Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Olive Garden

Weirdest thing about you: I don't like muffins.

Madison Lucas

School: Philipsburg-Osceola

College/summer plans: To play travel softball.

Achievement you're most proud of: Making all-state

Best sports memory: Winning districts the past two years.

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility

Favorite TV show: "Grey's Anatomy"

Spirit animal: Cat

Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Applebee's

Weirdest thing about you: I drink Coca-Cola in the morning.

Hannah Montminy

School: Penns Valley

College/summer plans: Spending time with family and friends, and attending sports camps and tournaments.

Achievement you're most proud of: District 6 championship

Best sports memory: Winning the District 6 championship this basketball season.

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight

Favorite TV show: "One Tree Hill"

Spirit animal: Dogs

Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Red Lobster

Weirdest thing about you: Only set radio/TV volume to even numbers.

Madison Rockey

School: Bald Eagle Area

College/summer plans: In June, my team will be going to AAU Volleyball Nationals in Florida.

Achievement you're most proud of: Making the all-state team

Best sports memory: Winning districts my sophomore year in volleyball.

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight

Favorite TV show: "Gossip Girl"

Spirit animal: Elephant

Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Applebee's

Weirdest thing about you: I have an irrational fear of belly buttons.

Esther Seeland

School: State College

College/summer plans: Messiah College

Achievement you're most proud of: Winning indoor states in the 800m.

Best sports memory: Running the 4x800 at outdoor states 2017 and taking the team from ninth place to a third-place finish.

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight

Favorite TV show: "Parks and Rec"

Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Fogo de Chao

Mallorie Smith

School: Bellefonte

College/summer plans: Working at a summer camp and playing soccer and softball.

Achievement you're most proud of: Beating the all-time goal record for Bellefonte in my sophomore season.

Best sports memory: Winning districts last year for softball and hitting an inside-the-park home run.

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight

Favorite TV show: "Riverdale"

Spirit animal: Monkey

Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Home Delivery

Weirdest thing about you: I used to think posting YouTube videos of me dancing was cool.

Semifinalists:

Julia Cusatis

School: St. Joseph's

College/summer plans: Training for cross country, taking a class online.

Achievement you're most proud of: Finishing my race at Nike Cross Regionals in 2017 because I was dehydrated and hadn't eaten enough but did not want to drop out. It was a hard race!

Best sports memory: Winning XC states as a team in 2015.

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?:Invisibility

Favorite TV show: "Bob's Burgers"

Spirit animal:Bear

Favorite restaurant/place to eat:TGI Friday's

Weirdest thing about you: I didn't play organized sports until I was 12 (seventh grade).

Kameryn Harris

School: Philipsburg-Osceola

College/summer plans: Play travel softball

Achievement you're most proud of: Making first-team All-State

Best sports memory: Winning districts

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility

Favorite TV show: "Stranger Things"

Spirit animal:Bear

Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Joey's

Weirdest thing about you: I don't like the taste of water.

Leah Henderson

School: State College

College/summer plans: Attend IUP to play volleyball and go into nursing.

Achievement you're most proud of: All-State Mid Penn first team

Best sports memory: Making it to the state semis my sophomore year.

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight

Favorite TV show:"The Office"

Spirit animal: A giraffe

Favorite restaurant/place to eat: The Ale House

Jessica Irwin

School: State College

College/summer plans: This summer my plans are to compete in AAU Nationals for volleyball as well as prepare for next year's season. I am also planning to attend college camps.

Achievement you're most proud of: Taking first place in sports medicine in the HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) state competition.

Best sports memory: My best sports memory is the win over Seneca Valley in the state quarterfinals my sophomore year.

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?:Flight because it would help me with volleyball more than invisibility would.

Favorite TV show: My favorite TV show is "Grey's Anatomy."

Spirit animal: A leopard

Favorite restaurant/place to eat:The Field

Weirdest thing about you: I have a very high-pitched sneeze.

Kileigh Kane

School:State College

College/summer plans: Train for cross country, attend Krush Distance Camp, go to the beach, visit colleges.

Achievement you're most proud of:Medaling at cross country and indoor states, and being the first State College 4x8 team to make finals at Penn Relays in 33 years.

Best sports memory:Making All-State during cross country and going sub-5 in the mile.

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility

Favorite TV show:"Friends"

Spirit animal: Cat

Favorite restaurant/place to eat:Moe's

Weirdest thing about you: I eat queso almost every day.

Kelsey Love

School: State College

College/summer plans:I am planning on going to Long Beach Island and OBX.

Achievement you're most proud of:All A's in high school so far

Best sports memory: Winning districts for field hockey my sophomore year

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight

Favorite TV show: "Grey's Anatomy"

Spirit animal: Bear

Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Panda Express

Weirdest thing about you: I'm the only redhead in my family.

Alana Masullo

School: Bellefonte

College/summer plans: Attending Penn State-Altoona, majoring in psychology, and playing soccer.

Achievement you're most proud of: Earning All-State

Best sports memory: My senior season

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility

Favorite TV show:"Last Chance U"

Spirit animal: Lion

Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Subway

Weirdest thing about you: I'm really good at accents.

Serafina Mazza

School:St. Joseph's

College/summer plans: My summer plans are to run and work on making progress with my horse. I have been taking him on trail rides with my little sister and I want to continue with those adventures.

Achievement you're most proud of: One achievement I am most proud of is when my sister and I took our horses to the Grange Fair last summer. That was a really fun experience for all of us.

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?:Flight

Favorite TV show: "Criminal Minds"

Spirit animal:Horse

Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Olive Garden

Weirdest thing about you: The weirdest thing about me is probably when I am at school, I am exhausted, but when I get home and should be starting my homework, I do pretty much everything I can to procrastinate.

Rianna Trexler

School: Bellefonte

College/summer plans: Playing softball at Messiah College majoring in criminal justice

Achievement you're most proud of: 2018 Under Armour All-American third base

Best sports memory: Winning two district titles

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Flight

Favorite TV show: ESPN

Spirit animal:Panther

Favorite restaurant/place to eat:Taco Bell

Weirdest thing about you: Personality

Alexis Wetzler

School: Bellefonte

College/summer plans: I will be attending Bloomsburg University to major in psychology and to continue my softball career as a Husky.

Achievement you're most proud of:Being named All-State my junior year.

Best sports memory:Hitting for the cycle against Somerset and getting the win.

Better superpower - invisibility or flight?: Invisibility

Favorite TV show: "One Tree Hill"

Spirit animal:Kittens

Favorite restaurant/place to eat: Hofbrau

Weirdest thing about you: I am lactose intolerant but my favorite food is ice cream.

-- Editing assistance on Inspiring Athletes section: Kristen Miller

