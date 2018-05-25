Why pushing yourself to the limit isn't good enough for Bald Eagle Area's Seth Koleno

The wrestling tradition at Bald Eagle Area High School was something Seth Koleno wanted to be a part of from a young age.
His first-grade teacher, Skip Pighetti, was a state champion at Bald Eagle Area in 1989. When Pighetti told Koleno about winning a state title and showed him his medals, the youngster was instantly hooked.
“I just thought it would be so cool,” Koleno said. “‘I could be a state champion.’ That’s what I thought in my mind.”
He came home to his mom and asked her to immediately sign him up for the wrestling team only to find out that he couldn’t wrestle until he was in second grade. After a one-year wait, he began a 10-year quest to become a state champion.
“That whole first-grade year, I was just mentally preparing like all excited to go out and wrestle,” Koleno said. “When second grade came, I was all excited and I started getting after it."
Koleno inched closer and closer to his goal each year at Bald Eagle Area. After not placing in states as a freshman, he came in seventh as a sophomore. As a junior he finished fifth.
This past season, Koleno fell one win short of the state championship he had dreamt of for more than a decade. The 138-pounder was 37-0 before losing to Bethlehem Catholic’s Ryan Anderson in the PIAA Class 3A state championship.
“It’s a season that you can only dream of,” Koleno said. “Being undefeated the whole season and having the team be undefeated for the regular season, it’s like a dream that you wanted to come true. It was sad that I didn’t win in the finals, but it’s wrestling and the better guy one.”
Though falling just short of his ultimate goal, Koleno tallied 133 wins in his career for fourth place on the all-time list at Bald Eagle Area.
Koleno was also a four-year starter for the school’s boy’s soccer team, where he played for his former kindergarten teacher Jason Bair. He was the Mountain League’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year this past season.
For his accomplishments in both sports, Koleno was named the boys' Centre Daily Times Inspiring Athlete this past Sunday.
With so much focus on his wrestling success, even some at the school did not realize how good of a soccer player he was.
“He’s just so dedicated,” Bald Eagle Area Athletic Director Doug Dyke said. “Soccer was kind of like a second thing, but I guess this year I realized how much more he put into it.”
It was not easy to balance the quest for a state wrestling championship with his contributions to the Mountain League soccer champions.
In order to prepare for wrestling season, Koleno would attend two different practices every day during the fall. First he would head to soccer practice from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Then he would head over to work out with assistant wrestling coach Zack Beitz for an hour or more.
“I’d go home, eat, do my homework and by that time go to bed,” Koleno said. “It was a grind.... Once you want something so bad, you push yourself to your limits."
Koleno credits a lot of his success to Beitz. The former Penn State wrestler set up practices that were meant to push Koleno to his physical limits.
He embraced the challenge..
“He just helped me turn into the wrestler that I am,” Koleno said. “He pushed me to all my limits. He individually set up practices for me, and his goal was to break me. He wanted me to work so hard that I gave up. I went as hard as I could just to prove I wasn’t going to break.”
For as much support as Koleno got from his Bald Eagle Area coaches and the community during his four years, he made sure to pay it back.
One of his goals when he got to the school was to restore the wrestling tradition at Bald Eagle Area. He took a particular interest in helping out with the youth programs in the area.
Eagles coach Ron Guenot said he saw the impact when crowds flooded to Hershey to watch Koleno and teammate Gage McClenahan wrestle in the state finals this season.
“I think it creates excitement with all levels of the program,” Guenot said. "Especially our elementary. I’d hear from parents, their kids were so happy like, ‘Oh I wrestled with Seth Koleno tonight.’
“They would see him wrestle in a dual meet or at a tournament and the way he handled himself and how tough he was on that mat. Then they would see him at practice come down and wrestle. It was pretty special to have a student-athlete like that give back to the program and the youth.”
Dyke said one of the most things he’s been impressed by Koleno is his involvement in the school away from sports, such as last season when he came back from one of his wrestling tournaments to help out with the Special Olympics the next day.
“He’s just very grounded,” Dyke said. “His parents have done a great job raising him to be more than just an athlete. He’s in the National Honor Society, Student Government... I think he’s very well respected among his student peers.”
Koleno will continue his wrestling at Clarion next year. He said his hard work spent in the wrestling room has prepared him for other challenges life might throw at him in the future.
“Growing up in the sport and not even just the wrestling part, like the mental aspect of it, it helps so much in life,” Koleno said. “The saying I learned from wrestling is, ‘Once you wrestle, everything in life is easy.’ With wrestling, you have to push yourself to the limits, and you know can outreach your limits. So in life, you can’t let anything beat you. You’ve gotta push through.”
