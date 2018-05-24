Isabella Culver, the CDT's girls' Inspiring Athlete, is full of surprises. Even for herself

Before Isabella Culver got set to race the 400 meters at last week’s District 6 Class 2A championships, her coach Kendyl Paolini let her know that the district record was within reach.
The Penns Valley junior’s best time heading into the race was 58.58 seconds, which was 1.22 seconds off the record time of 57.36 set by Bishop McCort’s Cassie Bradley in 1982.
Culver put the information in the back of her head, instead focusing on finishing in first. But when she looked up after the race, she saw a 56.82 on the screen and the record was indeed hers.
“I finished and I was really happy with myself because I knew I got the district championship, got first place, but I didn’t really realize what my time was and I looked up at the screen,” Culver said. "I don’t know. To tell you the truth, I’m still kind of shocked because I didn’t know I was capable of getting that time. It was a really great feeling. It was really surprising, and I just didn’t know what to do. I kind of stood there.”
Culver surprising herself with her athletic ability is nothing new. Paolini said she has no idea how good she actually is.
The three-sport athlete has left an indelible mark on the Penns Valley athletic program even before her junior year is finished. Just this past season, she played for a district-qualifying volleyball team, a district champion basketball team and became a district record holder in track.
The Centre Daily Times awarded her with the Inspiring Athletes award this past Sunday. Penns Valley girls basketball coach Karen McCaffrey said she was a perfect candidate for the award, partly because she is so unaware of her natural gifts.
“I don’t think she has any idea how good of an athlete she really is,” McCaffrey. “She always just surprises herself with things that she can do, and she picks up things so fast. She’s probably one of the most humble players that I’ve ever worked with in my entire life.
“This award absolutely exemplifies Bella Culver,” she continued. “She is the ultimate team player... She never ever cares about her stats. Whoever chose this award made a great choice.”
Culver said it’s too difficult to pick a favorite of her sports. She enjoys the team camaraderie that volleyball and basketball both provide, but she also embraces the competition and individual growth that comes with track.
“It’s kind of like picking a favorite kid,” Culver said. “You can’t really do it. I love certain things from each sport that you can’t get from the other.”
In terms of individual performance, however, it appears track is her best sport of the three. She has been racking up accolades since her freshman year at Penns Valley.
As a freshman in 2016, she came in third in the 400 and fourth in the 200-meter dash at districts, qualifying for the PIAA Class 2A state meet in the 400.
Last season, Culver broke the school’s record in the 400, winning the district title and advancing to the state finals in the event, where she placed eighth. She also finished fourth in the 200 at districts.
“Throughout the years, I’ve kind of gotten a better mindset of thinking like, 'This is actually going to help me,'” Culver said. “It might hurt now or it might be very difficult now, but it’s going to pay off in the end. Because now I’m seeing results and it’s making me more motivated to keep going and keep pushing.”
She’s taken another leap forward this year.
At this season’s Mountain League championships, Culver helped Penns Valley take home the team title by winning four gold medals in in the 200, the 400, the high jump and as part of the 1,600-meter relay.
Along with her gold medal in the 400 at districts, Culver also placed first in the 200 with a time of 25.68.
Culver will compete in both the 200 and the 400 at this week’s PIAA Class AA championships. She heads into states ranked second in the 400 behind Neumann-Goretti’s Mykala Perry, last year’s state champ, and seventh in the 200.
“I think making the finals is definitely an attainable goal for her,” Paolini said of the 400. “Then we just want to see how fast we can get her to go in the final race.”
Culver’s success on the track should not overshadow the large role she had for the Penns Valley’s girls basketball team this past season.
The team won its first district title since 1997 with a 52-50 win against Everett. Culver knocked down two big free throws in the final minutes of the game.
McCaffrey said Culver’s speed and competitiveness are two things she brings to the team, especially on defense and the fastbreak. McCaffrey sometimes found it hard to explain to Culver how much she meant to the team.
So when Culver missed a game against Clearfield with a sprained ankle in February, McCaffrey told her to pay attention to how much the team missed her on the court.
“I was sitting there on some chairs while the team was warming up, and I turned to her, and I said, ‘I don’t think you understand how much we’re going to miss you tonight,’” McCaffrey said.
After beating the Bison by more than 20 points in the teams’ first meeting, Penns Valley struggled without Culver, picking up a four-point win.
“Afterwards she was like, ‘You were right,’” McCaffrey said.
Culver still has her senior year, but she’s already had colleges express interest in her for track and said she will likely either run track or play basketball at the next level.
That decision will be saved for a later date. For now, she is going to keep enjoying herself. While Culver’s season technically ends this week, she will continue to stay busy this summer with open gyms, team camps, clinics and other events for her three sports.
“I haven’t really been able to sit down and think about it because I’ve been busy with school and other sports and other things going on in school,” Culver said. “I don’t know what I want to do. I think I definitely want to end up doing either basketball or track & field in college, but I have some time to figure it out.”
