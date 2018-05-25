An 'exciting time in local arts': Centre County artists open up

Artists often work alone and behind the scenes, but recently, they opened up their workspaces to share their artistic process and thoughts with the community.
It was part of the Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania's Studio Tour, and more than 20 local visual artists participated last weekend.
“We try to help artists connect to the community and to other artists,” said Marie Doll, executive director of the Art Alliance.
Many local artists are shy about showing and discussing their work, she said.
“By networking with other artists, they can overcome that shyness," Doll said.
“I think the local arts community is kind of unsung,” photographer Art Heim said. “Sometimes it’s like we’re hiding in the corner. Yes, this community offers some wonderful opportunities. But we’re not there yet. And many artists are reluctant to promote their work.”
Heim spends a lot of time chasing images in exotic and mystical places. For example, he spent many weeks climbing — and photographing — Mount Everest.
Watercolor painter and Brooklyn native Michele Rivera started her career as a sculptor and found she enjoyed painting more.
“I love to share my work and interact with other artists,” she said. “For a small area there’s a lot of activity. Of course there is always room for improvement.”
Debbie Leo creates stained glass mosaics and said she's always wanted to capture the beauty of glass in her art.
“This is the first time I have shown my work publicly," she said. "I have seen that there is a huge art community here. People need help to find it."
Jessica Williams works in a variety of mediums, including watercolors, acrylics, oils and collage. While some people see dark, almost sinister images when they view her work, Williams said she wants people to know they're not alone in the darkness.
“I have to be an artist to maintain my sanity," she said. “I think we are about to enter a very exciting time in local arts.”
Painter Lena Thynell moved from her home in Sweden when her husband was hired by Penn State.
“We have many fine artists in Scandinavia,” she said. “I was very influenced by that. Watercolor is the most popular medium in Sweden.”
Thynell is happy she has been able, so far, to connect to other area artists.
“It’s nice to show your work side by side with other artists. We enhance each other. It makes me happy to share what I love and answer questions about it," she said.
Longtime woodworker Steve Strouse takes great pleasure from selecting the right woods to use for his work. Known for his exquisitely crafted Shaker boxes, Strouse has been creating works since 1993.
“I enjoy working with salvaged trees, and learning their history. Sometimes I use a particular tree for custom furniture," Strouse said. “I think it’s great that we have one of the best art shows right here in State College, the Festival of the Arts. And the Art Alliance does a good job getting the word out, and getting people involved.”
Over the mountain in Unionville, along Old 220, Mary Vollero has converted an old church into a magnificent art gallery, housing the works of a dozen or so local artists. It's also painted bright pink — making Mary's Pink Church a fitting name for the space, which hosts events for the arts community. She plans to add music events soon.
“I enjoy displaying the art so regional artists can see how their works look in a gallery. We have received some good support from the Art Alliance and the Bellefonte Art Museum," Vollero said. "Sill, it is a challenge to bring people in to our gallery. Though it has improved over the past five years."
Comments