Grammy Award winners, Broadway shows: Penn State's CPA releases season schedule

The show — or shows — must go on. The Center for Performing Arts at Penn State released a preview of its 2018-19 season on Friday.
"The general outline of events and genres is similar to what our audiences have come to expect, though with an abundance of work that people will be seeing and hearing for the first time, and with always a few interesting twists to provide for the unexpected," director George Trudeau said.
"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" will stop by the Eisenhower Auditorium on its national tour, following in the footsteps of shows like "Mamma Mia" and "Jersey Boys" that featured an extended run.
"If we continue to do well with longer runs and we demonstrate that our regional market can support a week tour, then we will have an opportunity to bring larger productions to Centre County. National touring Broadway productions are some of the most popular events of our season," marketing director Laura Sullivan said.
Here's the lineup of shows that will fill out the 2018-2019 season:
- Veronica Swift: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 at Schwab Auditorium
- Cantus: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25 at Pasquerilla Spiritual Center
- Cirque Éloize Hotel 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Eisenhower Auditorium
- Joshua Bell: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11 at Eisenhower Auditorium
- Ballet Hispánico 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Eisenhower Auditorium
- Escher String Quartet- Gilles Vonsattel, pianist: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30 at Schwab Auditorium
- "Something Rotten!": 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Eisenhower Auditorium
- "Diary of a Worm, a Spider, and a Fly," Dallas Children’s Theater: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 at Eisenhower Auditorium
- Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Eisenhower Auditorium
- Soweto Gospel Choir "Songs of the Free" Celebrating the Centenary of Nelson Mandela: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 at Eisenhower Auditorium
- "Finding Neverland": 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 at Eisenhower Auditorium
- BodyTraffic: 7:30 pm. Saturday, Jan. 26 at Eisenhower Auditorium
- Regina Carter "Simply Ella": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 at Schwab Auditorium
- Sounds of China: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 at Schwab Auditorium
- "Me … Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall": 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 at Eisenhower Auditorium
- Sybarite5: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 at Schwab Auditorium
- "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical": 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 at Eisenhower Auditorium
- Czech National Symphony Orchestra "100 Years of Leonard Bernstein": 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Eisenhower Auditorium
- Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra "Tales of Two Cities: The Leipzig-Damascus Coffee House": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 at Schwab Auditorium
- Urban Bush Women "Hair & Other Stories": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at Eisenhower Auditorium
- Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour Sixtieth Anniversary Celebration: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Eisenhower Auditorium
- "The King and I": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at Eisenhower Auditorium
- Dreamers’ Circus: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Schwab Auditorium
- "Kinky Boots": 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at Eisenhower Auditorium
- "Night Train 57": A Sensory-Friendly Folk Opera: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at Eisenhower Auditorium
For more information on the shows, visit cpa.psu.edu.
Comments