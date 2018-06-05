See who won this year's Snyder Awards for area high school athletes

It was late December of 1957 and Centre Daily Times sports editor Jim Snyder had finished up his pages and was heading home for Christmas. Somewhere near Avis he was killed in an automobile accident.
He was a popular figure in the Centre County sports scene. As a fan at a baseball game told me one day, “There’ll never be another Jim Snyder.’’ And that was 20 years after his death.
Now the 60th annual Snyder Awards, sponsored by the CDT to recognize senior male and female athletes at Centre County high schools, have been given out. They went to athletes who have earned at least one varsity letter, excelled in the classroom, and were good citizens outside the athletic arena . Over time they have become perhaps the most prized and prestigious awards handed out by the schools, who select the winners.
The Snyder Award has become a great predictor of success. Doctors, lawyers, military officers, teachers , engineers and businessmen have a Snyder Award on their resume.
In alphabetical order by school, here they are.
BALD EAGLE AREA
Seth Koleno and Morgan Chambers.
Koleno, is a three-time PIAA wrestling place-winner and soccer all-star. He lettered four years in each sport and was also a Mountain League all-star in each sport. He was a three-year member of the National Honor Society and was also a three-year member of the Student Government. He is going to Clarion where he plans to major in pre-physical therapy.
Chambers lettered in basketball and soccer four years and also earned one track letter. She was class president in grades 9-12, a member of Student Government in grades 9-12, a three-year member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Club, SADD and the FBLA. She plans to study at Penn State to become an athletic trainer.
BELLEFONTE
Bryan Feldman and Gabrielle Pighetti
Feldman is a four-year letterman in swimming and was a team captain. He was named a Mountain League all-star and was a five-time district champion. He was class vice president, a member of the student council, a school board representative, a member of the Model UN, the Math Competition team, the Academic Decathlon and Big Brother Big Sister.
Pighetti won four letters in soccer and three in track and was a Mountain League all-star in both. She was named the Track & Field Rookie of the year, was the field event MVP, and set the school shot put record. She was a member of the National Honor Society, the National Spanish Honor Society, the Student Council, FBLA, the Raider Revolution and Big Brother Big Sister. She also participated in the Mini-Thon and was a Lunch Buddy.
PENNS VALLEY
Emma Heckman, Chris Colwell
Heckman lettered in soccer for the Lady Rams; she was also a member of the National Honor Society and the Student Council. She participated in the school Musical, Concert Band, Jazz Band, Concert Choir, Chamber Choir and was chosen for district and regional band, the State Wind Ensemble and the district choir. She also served as a National Honor Society tutor, was a youth soccer referee was the president of the Centre Hall 4-H club and participated in Christmas in Millheim.
Colwell was a letterman in cross country and track and earned all-state recognition in cross country. He was a member of the National Honor Society and the Yearbook Club . Outside of school he was on the Church Worship Committee, volunteered for the Penns Valley Colorathon, the Penns Valley Turkey Trot and the Special Olympics Summer Games.
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA
Gage Coudriet, Lacy Potter
Coudriet was a four-year letterman for the Mountie baseball team. He was also a member of the National Honor Society, the Academic Decathlon and a Minor League baseball coach, a Little League baseball instructor, a Mountie Camp instructor and a YMCA volunteer. He plans to attend Wilkes College
Potter won four letters in golf, four in basketball, one in track, one in softball and one in soccer. She belonged to the Key Club, the Letter-winners Club, Student Council, National Honor Society and participated in Powder Puff football. She also was a Red Cross blood donor and served as a volunteer for Relay for Life and the YMCA Backpack Program.
STATE COLLEGE
Addie Orndorff, Patrick McNutt
Orndorff lettered in basketball and lacrosse. She was co-president of the Best Buddies program and took part in the Morning Broadcast, was a summer camp volunteer, took a Mission trip to the Dominican Republic and belonged to the National Honor Society.
McNutt lettered in soccer and volleyball. He was president of his class and was a member of the Student Senate and Little Lion Ambassadors. He was an Arts Fest volunteer and belonged to the Key Club.
ST. JOSEPH’S ACADEMY
Bryce Herman, Ana Legaspi
Herman was a four-year letterman in baseball. He also made the Dean’s List, was a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish National Honor Society, and was president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for two terms. He plans to attend Thomas Jefferson University.
Legaspi was a four-year letter winner for volleyball. She made the Dean’s List and belonged to the National Honor Society, the Spanish National Honor Society, and the a cappella Choir. She will attend Haverford.
