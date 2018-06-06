'Dark side:' Known Bellefonte drug dealer charged in man's death

A Bellefonte man known for dealing drugs has been charged in connection with a fatal drug overdose case, according to state police at Rockview.
The investigation was launched April 9 when state police responded to a Benner Township residence where two people overdosed on heroin and para-flourobutyrl. A 45-year-old man, who was not identified in the criminal complaint, died. A 32-year-old man survived after being treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
The surviving man — who was not identified — told police he, the man who died, Sunday and someone who was with Sunday ingested heroin from a bag marked "dark side" the previous night. He said Douglas Anthony Sunday, 30, was allegedly given $500 for three bundles of heroin.
Police searched Sunday's residence later in the day and discovered drugs, two syringes, marijuana, scales and a grinder. Police interviewed Sunday, who allegedly confessed to selling the heroin and making a $300 profit. Surveillance video confirmed the men met April 8 in a Sheetz parking lot in Ebensburg to exchange money and heroin.
Sunday was charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death, felony manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, felony criminal use of a communication facility, misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker denied bail because it was the third time Sunday was charged with dealing drugs. He is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 20.
