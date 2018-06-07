A float room is opening in State College. Here's when you can book a tour

Your float room awaits.
Saltwater of State College will host its grand opening at 2100 E. College Ave. on June 29, according to a post on the business' official Facebook page. Tours of the facility will begin that day and continue through June 30.
The float room will be a lot like a regular room -- except for the presence of a 4 foot wide by 8 foot long tank that's up to six feet high and filled with close to 1,000 pounds of pharmaceutical grade Epsom salt. Clients will be able to tweak the level of brightness inside the tank and can connect their own music while they float.
Owner Sarah Manzoni said that floating can alleviate chemotherapy symptoms and reduce some of the soreness and joint pain associated with pregnancy. If you're really more of a pool person, Saltwater of State College will also offer massage services.
Tours will run every 15 minutes on June 29 and 30, but spots must be booked in advance online at saltwaterstatecollege.com. Admission is free, but just to be sure, use the coupon code "TOUR" at checkout.
Comments